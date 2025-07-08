Bronson Legal Files Case Against Mainline Health Systems, Inc. For Data Breach Violations In Federal Court In Arkansas

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Confidential Information of Over 100,000 Individuals Reportedly Potentially Impacted

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A class action was recently filed by national consumer rights class action law firm Bronson Legal LLC , with co-counsel, addressing a data security incident reported to have occurred at Mainline Health Systems, Inc. (“Mainline”). This incident potentially impacted the personal sensitive and confidential information (including, among others, highly sensitive and confidential personal identifying information and health-related information) of over 100,000 patients. The case is titled Carter v. Mainline Systems, Inc., filed July 3, 2025, No. 4: 25-cv-665-LPR, pending in U. S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas, and involves allegations of breach of implied contract, negligence, and unjust enrichment.Arkansas-based Mainline is a healthcare provider that reportedly operates multiple facilities in Arkansas, providing medical, dental, and behavioral health services to patients across numerous counties. In June 2025, Mainline disclosed publicly that it had on or about April 10, 2024, unauthorized third-party hackers gained access to Defendant's computer networks and systems, and that these unauthorized actors were able to access and copy files containing the personal and protected health information of approximately 101,104 individuals, current or former patients. Despite the gravity of this incident, Mainline failed to provide timely notification to affected individuals about the potential compromise of their sensitive information, and only began issuing notice letters concerning the Data Breach on or about June 20, 2025, months after Mainline claims to have discovered the Data Breach, and over a year after it actually took place.If you received a NOTICE OF DATA BREACH letter or email from Mainline, and have experienced recent suspicious or concerning activity (including, but not limited to, actual or attempted fraud or identity theft), it is possible that your sensitive personal information was compromised as a result of the incident referenced above, and may even be being offered for sale on the dark web. If you received such a notice, reside in the U.S., and wish to discuss this matter or have any questions about your rights and interests in connection with this matter, please contact Bronson Legal LLC, using the information provided below.Bronson Legal LLC has extensive experience in the prosecution of consumer rights and class action litigation in state and federal courts across the country. Principal Kent A. Bronson, Esq. has vigorously represented injured consumers, investors, and small businesses for over two decades in complex individual and class cases, including consumer and stockholder fraud, trade libel, breach of contract, and other areas. He has been involved in and overseen cases responsible for recovery of hundreds of million dollars and other key relief for aggrieved plaintiffs.PLEASE CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR CONTACT INFORMATION TO BRONSON LEGAL LLCOr Contact:Bronson Legal LLCKent A. Bronson, Esq.Email: ...Tel: 609-276-0406Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome.

