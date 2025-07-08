UAE: RAK Kids Learn Traditional Emirati Crafts, Meals At Heritage Summer Camp

Children in Ras Al Khaimah are getting a unique opportunity to connect with their roots this summer, thanks to a newly launched heritage camp by the Al Mataf Society for Maritime Heritage and Arts.

From learning how to stitch burqas (traditional face covering primarily worn by women) to preparing traditional Emirati meals to learning how to tie fishing nets, the two-week programme invites children aged 8 to 14 to explore Emirati traditions through a variety of practical, hands-on activities.

Recommended For You

The camp, held under the slogan 'We row through heritage', will run from July 7 to 20. The camp offers a variety of traditional craft-making sessions, including talli embroidery, burqa stitching, and Al Sadu weaving - a heritage textile art that uses wool from sheep, camels, and goats to create intricate geometric patterns.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

It also offers cooking workshops to teach girls how to prepare classic Emirati dishes, while boys are introduced to cultural customs such as serving Arabic coffee and greeting elders, key elements of traditional Emirati etiquette.

Beyond crafts, the camp's agenda includes lessons on values, safety, and religion, supported by local Civil Defence and traffic departments. These sessions cover essential topics like first aid, road safety, and respectful behavior. Participants will also take educational field trips to museums and cultural sites, giving them a broader understanding of local heritage beyond the classroom.

The camp was launched to offer more than just a way to pass the time during summer, said Mohammed Abdullah Al Shehhi, Chairman of the Al Mataf Society.

Al Shehhi said he saw a gap in meaningful seasonal programs for children and wanted to create something that's both engaging and educational.

Despite being the Society's first time organising such a programme, he said the experience came together with the help of local supporters, and he now hopes to take similar workshops into schools in coordination with the Ministry of Education.

Maryam, a mother of two girls attending the camp, said the programme has been a welcome change from typical summer activities.“Every year I try to register them in something useful, even if it's in another emirate,” she said.

Her daughters, 11-year-old Afnan and 8-year-old Bushra, are now taking part in this summer camp, which teaches skills ranging from handicrafts to first aid and Quran lessons.“These are essential life skills,” she said.“I'm glad they're spending time doing something that actually teaches them.”

Maryam also highlighted the social aspect of the camp. With cousins and neighbours attending, her daughters are even more excited to participate.“It becomes something they look forward to even more when they're with familiar faces,” she added.

With its varied daily schedule and blend of indoor and outdoor learning, the camp offers more than just entertainment - it's a community-based effort to keep heritage alive. Organisers hope it's only the beginning of a long-term initiative to ensure Emirati traditions are not just remembered, but lived by future generations.