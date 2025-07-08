How QNUT Is Racing Ahead: A DTC Brand Redefining U.S. Two‐Wheel Mobility

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As electric mobility continues to reshape transportation in the U.S., direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands are rising to meet the demand for more affordable, reliable alternatives. According to, the U.S. e-bike market reached $1.64 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a 9.8% CAGR through 2034. Among a wave of new entrants in the electric motorbike space, QNUT under BIKEXIN TECHNOLOGY LIMITED stands out as a bold newcomer bringing a fresh, user-focused approach to smart, sustainable mobility. Founded by riders and engineers, QNUT is dedicated to making high-performance e-mobility accessible to everyone. By cutting out middlemen and focusing on quality, the brand delivers advanced electric bikes like theat $399 and the fat-tireat $749 directly to U.S. customers, without the premium price tag.

Unlike traditional retailers that rely on third-party distributors, QNUT simplifies its supply chain by adopting a direct-to-consumer (DTC) model. This approach helps reduce costs tied to warehousing, distribution, and retail markups. QNUT sells exclusively through trusted online platforms like Shopify and Amazon, making the purchase process simple, fast, and transparent. As a result, customers enjoy affordable prices and direct access to the brand, making electric bikes and motorbikes an accessible choice for those who might otherwise be priced out of the market.



Additionally, the DTC model allows QNUT to maintain a valuable feedback loop with its customers. This direct connection enables the brand to quickly respond to consumer needs and adjust its offerings. Whether it's improving battery performance, extending range, or speeding up charging times, QNUT can quickly adapt to market trends, ensuring it delivers high-quality products that truly meet riders' demands.

The Power of DTC: QNUT's Revolution in E-Mobility

This DTC approach is more than just a pricing strategy-it's a core part of QNUT's mission to democratize electric mobility in America. QNUT's commitment to affordable, high-performance e-mobility is showcased in its two latest lineups: the QNUT Victor Electric Bike and the QNUT BK20 Moped Electric Bike . Both bikes are designed to meet the needs of various riders, from commuters to adventure seekers, offering a cost-effective, eco-friendly solution for diverse riding scenarios.

Built for urban commuters, the QUNT Victor features a 350W high-torque motor and a 36V 10.4Ah lithium battery, providing a 40-mile range. With 26x1.95” all-terrain tires, a 21-speed gear system, and front suspension, it's versatile for city streets and weekend rides alike. The LCD display and mechanical disc brakes ensure safety and smooth performance, making it an ideal choice for daily commuting and light recreational use.

Ideal for those who enjoy off-road adventures, the QNUT BK20 boasts a 500W hub motor (with a peak power of 1500W) and a 48V 18Ah removable battery. With a top speed of 28 mph and an impressive 68-mile range, it's perfect for long-distance rides and light trail adventures. Its full suspension and 20x4.0” fat tires provide exceptional stability on rugged terrain. The 5.6-inch smart digital display and safety lighting system further enhance the ride experience, making it perfect for weekend explorers or those seeking a powerful alternative to traditional transportation.

Versatile Usage Scenarios:



Urban commuting and suburban cycling

Weekend light off-roading and exploring

Eco-friendly short-distance commuting for students or professionals Promoting green mobility through activities like "Car-Free Day" events.

QNUT's story began with a simple yet powerful idea: to make high-performance electric bikes and motorbikes accessible to everyone, not just a privileged few. Founded by passionate riders and engineers, QNUT recognized the growing desire for sustainable mobility solutions, especially in the U.S., where traffic congestion and environmental concerns are pushing consumers toward greener alternatives. Yet, high prices and middlemen often made electric bikes out of reach for many.

This is where QNUT's direct-to-consumer (DTC) approach comes into play. By cutting out traditional retail layers, QNUT could offer exceptional e-mobility products without inflated costs. This business model allows the brand to focus on quality, innovation, and customer experience, ensuring that every rider-whether commuting through the city or exploring the great outdoors-can enjoy a reliable, affordable, and eco-friendly ride.

“We are dedicated to empowering every American to embrace sustainable transportation without compromising on quality or price,” Dr. Elena Moreno, Chief Technology Officer at QNUT, says.“Our vision is to become the leading brand for electric bikes in the U.S., driving the shift toward a greener, more efficient future. Through its DTC model, QNUT is not just selling products but making sustainable living a reality for all.”

QNUT is committed to making sustainable, high-performance e-mobility accessible to all. To ensure a seamless customer experience, the brand offers free shipping, a 30-day return policy, and a 1-year warranty for all its products within the U.S. mainland. With plans to expand into the European market, QNUT is set to bring its innovative and affordable electric bikes to a global audience.

Visit the QNUT website to join in promoting eco-friendly transportation solutions!

Company: HONGKONG BIKEXIN TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

Contact Person: Dong Jiang

Email: ...

Website:

