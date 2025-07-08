HON Unveils Material Trends Reshaping The Workspace

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) How sustainability, personalization, and bold color impact the modern office

Muscatine, IA, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today's offices go beyond mere workspaces-they foster opportunities for employees to collaborate and learn, and for companies to express their values. As more people and brands alike embrace full-time office life again, environments are seeking design solutions that foster function and inspiration.

Leading office furniture manufacturer HON is responding to these demands with an innovative suite of products that highlights how materiality can bring these ideas to life. Through responsible materiality, expressive color palettes, and creative customization, HON proposes a new vision for the modern workspace.

Responsible materiality through sustainable design: Sustainable choices can help show a company cares as a representation of corporate culture and values-why not show it through the workspace, too? The HON ConferTM guest chair, designed by David Mehaffey, is crafted from renewable hard maple with a sustainable vision at its core. Wood scraps from the manufacturing process are repurposed to create corner blocks for the chair's frame, while additional wood byproducts are sent to local farms to be used as animal bedding to further reduce waste. Confer blends its sustainability goals with an inviting, mid-century inspired design that contributes to a welcoming office environment when used anywhere from private offices and collaborative work areas to lobby lounges or cafes.

Expressive color palettes that bring brands to life: “Color can be harnessed as a purposeful tool to reflect brand identity and influence mood or function,” explains Kandice Tjebkes– Director of Colors, Materials, and Finishes at The HON Company.“Color has the power to create a profound impact on spaces and occupants. It can drive productivity, create a sense of calm and healing, and tell a company's story.” With the best-selling HON Ignition® 2.0 task chair now available in 22 Spectrum Mesh colors, workspaces can achieve this vision without sacrificing comfort or functionality. The mesh's durable construction improves natural airflow and has a semi-transparent, three-dimensional texture that, when applied in the fresh array of 22 colors, lends a modern, sporty appeal to Ignition 2.0's sleek design. The colors range from bold to earthy to classic and were curated by the HON design team to work across commercial settings, with thoughtful selections that can add a custom feel to spaces and endure for years to come.

Creative customization and embracing individuality: The newly upgraded HON COM (Customer's Own Material) Program empowers businesses to take a custom approach to their spaces, combined with the ease and reliability of the HON product suite. Specifiers can easily apply their own vision to HON products thanks to a wider selection of textiles from 16 leading textiles suppliers in a broad and usable range of colorways, enabling designs that express the personality of brands and individuals alike. As part of the program's enhancements, designers and specifiers can now visualize their customized HON furniture more accurately within CET-with all approved COM textiles syndicated directly into the platform. This level of integration is unmatched in the contract furniture industry, and available exclusively through HON and other HNI furniture brands, setting a new standard for customized visualization and user experience.

Through sustainable seating, expressive color, and tailored textiles, HON leads the way with furniture solutions that support the diverse ways people are working today. For more information, visit .

About HON

Since 1944, HON, an HNI Company, has been in the business of making workspaces work better. To HON, even an inch of space can make a huge difference in how you work. That's why we go to extremes to build office furniture that helps you work smarter, more comfortably, and on your terms. Whether the pressure is on, or the rest of the office is gone, we're right there with you. HON has showrooms in three cities across the United States - New York City, Washington DC, and our headquarters in Muscatine, Iowa. For additional information, visit or follow HON on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , Pinterest , and YouTube .

Attachment

Material Trends

CONTACT: Kristina Bredikhina Novità Communications 5103321927 ...