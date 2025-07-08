Applogic Networks Announces Strategic Rollout Of Industry-First, Comprehensive 400GE Networking Enablement Across Virtua...

(BUSINESS WIRE )--AppLogic Networks, a leader in application classification and high-performance software-based networking solutions, today announced a significant expansion of its portfolio to support 400 Gigabit Ethernet (400GE) across both traditional appliance-based and virtual infrastructure domains. This move comes as telecom and service providers worldwide face unprecedented growth in network traffic, fueled by 4K/8K streaming, cloud gaming, AI workloads, and IoT proliferation.

As part of this expansion, AppLogic Networks now offers comprehensive 400GE enablement and interoperability in its flagship data plane platform, ActiveLogic, now available to all customers. Designed for hyperscale deployments, ActiveLogic will provide the industry's first 400GE carrier-grade portfolio across both physical COTS-based appliance portfolios and virtualized infrastructure, enabling flexible and scalable deployment models for Tier 1 and Tier 2 fixed and mobile network operators.

“400GE is not just a faster link-it's the backbone for next-gen networks,” said Samir Marwaha, Chief Solutions Officer at AppLogic Networks.“We're working side-by-side with our customers to deliver scalable, efficient, and future-proof connectivity that meets the demands of today's digital experiences while laying the groundwork for tomorrow's innovation.”

Empowering the Core with 400GE

AppLogic Networks' 400GE initiative ensures seamless integration into existing packet core environments, whether rooted in physical network functions (PNFs) or transitioning to virtual network functions (VNFs) and cloud-native architectures. This hybrid-domain support enables network operators to scale capacity and services efficiently, meeting the evolving demands of ultra-high-definition video, real-time applications, and AI workloads. By extending 400GE capabilities to support 5G Standalone, AppLogic Networks provides the performance headroom, deployment flexibility, and cost efficiency needed to modernize networks without compromise, as confirmed by Ray Mota, PhD, CEO & Principal Analyst of ACG Research:

“By extending 400 Gigabit Ethernet across both physical appliance and virtual environments, network operators gain the agility and scale needed to absorb today's surging video, AI and IoT traffic without compromising on cost or power efficiency. This integrated approach lays a truly future-proof foundation-enabling seamless evolution from legacy cores to cloud-native architectures while containing TCO and minimizing footprint.”

Competitive Edge: Compact, Efficient, and Purpose-Built

Unlike competitive 400GE solutions, which rely on a patchwork of third-party, switch-based architectures-often resulting in oversized deployments (20+ Rack-Units) with significantly wasted compute, and excessive power demands-AppLogic Networks delivers a radically more compact and efficient alternative. Our COTS-based software appliances require only two Rack Units (RU), consume a fraction of the power, and classify traffic at over one terabit per second.

By leveraging COTS hardware and a tightly integrated software stack, our solution minimizes footprint, drastically reduces power consumption, and eliminates the complexity of managing disparate systems.

This integrated design not only accelerates deployment and simplifies maintenance but also offers exceptional scalability without the need for massive infrastructure investments. The result is a high-performance, low-overhead platform that outpaces legacy patch-work architectures with outstanding performance and operational agility. Finally, with cost and energy efficiency concerns due to rampant AI demands on CPU power, AppLogic Networks mitigates the negative impacts created by large systems and heavy consumption demands on power grids.

About AppLogic Networks

AppLogic Networks is on a mission to revolutionize network observability while serving as a champion of digital human rights. The company provides AI-powered application and network intelligence software solutions that help network operators analyze, optimize, and monetize their networks with contextual insights and real-time metrics-ultimately enabling the delivery of high-quality online experiences. AppLogic Networks is based in the US, with customers located in democracies around the globe.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink