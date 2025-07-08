Mobile Global Esports (MGAM) Launches First Dominus Fantasy Baseball League And Begins Generating Revenue

MENAFN - NewsVoir) Westport, Connecticut, United States

Mobile Global Esports Inc. (OTC:MGAM), a next-generation technology and digital media company focused on the convergence of gaming, sports, entertainment, and AI, today announced that it has begun generating revenue , marking a significant inflection point in the company's evolution.

This initial revenue is the result of the successful beta launch of Dominus Baseball , the first product under the Dominus umbrella. The company also plans to launch Dominus Football in the coming weeks, with multiple additional platforms and monetization channels set to follow.

This milestone comes on the heels of a significant strategic shift under new leadership. The company has transitioned away from its legacy esports positioning to a more expansive model rooted in proprietary intellectual property, next-gen platform development, and real-time audience engagement.

"After nearly 30 years in the gaming industry, I've seen countless companies rise and fall," said Steve Berman, Chief Operating Officer . "What sets sustainable companies apart is a culture of discipline, especially in how they evaluate new opportunities. At MGAM, we aren't chasing trends. We move forward only when a product or model has been fully vetted for long-term revenue potential, risk, and regulatory impact. It's a constant balancing act: early-stage companies need to move quickly, but the decisions that matter most often require patience and precision. That's where experience makes all the difference."

The Company's product pipeline includes a suite of interactive platforms, such as ProveIt (a skill-based audience competition for sports and entertainment), PUHZL (a proprietary dynamic profile technology), and Dominus , a high-integrity engagement framework for fantasy and real-money play. Each product is designed to unlock several more new revenue streams and reshape user experiences across fan-driven digital ecosystems.

"Our mission has always been to build platforms that bring audiences closer to the action," said Brett Rosin, Chief Executive Officer . "We want to build an environment of gameplay that gives the user decision making power while merging it with real stats and simulation. With revenue now in motion and momentum building, we're confident in our ability to scale across consumer and enterprise channels while simultaneously building shareholder value."

MGAM plans to announce further details around product launches, strategic partnerships, and additional revenue-generating initiatives over the coming weeks.

About Mobile Global Esports Inc.

Mobile Global Esports Inc. (OTC:MGAM) is a technology and digital media company redefining how fans and consumers interact with sports, entertainment, and gamified experiences. Through proprietary IP and platform innovation, MGAM is building immersive, skill-based environments that merge real-time engagement with scalable monetization. The company's product portfolio encompasses fan engagement, AI-driven interactions, interactive media, and curated experiences tailored for the modern digital economy. MGAM is headquartered in Westport, Connecticut.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about MGAM's future revenue growth, product launches, market strategy, and business outlook, are forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to market conditions, product development timelines, regulatory issues, and competitive pressures. MGAM disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.