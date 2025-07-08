Nrx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) Subsidiary To Acquire 49% Stake In Prominent Florida Neuropsychiatry Clinic



The acquisition of Cohen and Associates, a respected interventional psychiatry practice, by NRx subsidiary HOPE Therapeutics, is expected to be immediately accretive to revenue and EBITDA.

Cohen, serving the Sarasota-Bradenton area in Florida, specializes in treatments, including ketamine and TMS, for mood disorders, PTSD, and suicidal depression. HOPE Therapeutics is expanding toward a target of 30 clinics with a $100 million run rate by the end of 2025.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NRXP) , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, and its wholly-owned subsidiary HOPE Therapeutics, Inc., a multi-site clinical care delivery organization, recently signed a binding letter of intent to acquire a 49% stake in Cohen and Associates, LLC, a respected neuropsychiatry clinic based in western Florida ( ).

The agreement, announced on June 26, positions Cohen as a foundational clinic in the Sarasota-Bradenton region for HOPE's growing network. Cohen and Associates, led by Dr. Rebecca Cohen, offers a comprehensive range of psychiatric care options, including ketamine infusions, Spravato, transcranial...

