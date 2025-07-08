Mcphy Energy : John Cockerill Hydrogen Appointed As The Buyer Of The Majority Of Mcphy's Activities, Including The Belfort Gigafactory - Judicial Reorganization Proceedings Converted Into Judicial Liquidation - Trading Suspension
|
Investor Relations
NewCap
Théo Martin / Aurélie Manavarere
T. +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94
...
|
Press Relations
McPhy
Maïté de Laboulaye
...
T. +33 (0) 6 98 85 86 57
Follow us on
@McPhyEnergy
1 As a reminder, judicial reorganization proceedings were opened by the Court on June 4, 2025, and the review of the takeover offers submitted in this context took place during the hearing held on June 24, 2025. Please refer to the press releases dated June 6, 2025 entitled“Opening of a judicial reorganization”, and June 25, 2025 entitled“Judicial Reorganization and Offers Update”
2 Please refer to the press releases dated April 7, 2025 (( Departure of the Chief Executive Officer )).
3 It is specified that the financial terms of the Chief Executive Officer's departure are as follows: (i) fixed and variable compensation for 2025 on a pro rata temporis basis, it being noted that the achievement rate of the targets for variable compensation amounts to 49%; (ii) forfeiture of rights to unvested free shares; (iii) non-enforcement of the non-compete clause (and therefore no compensation in this respect); and (iv) no severance payment.
For further information regarding the CEO's compensation elements, please refer to the corporate governance report included in the 2024 Annual Report, available on the Company's website.
4 Please refer (among others) to the press release dated June 25, 2025 entitled“Judicial Reorganization and Offers Update”
5 This would lead to the closure of the judicial liquidation proceedings due to insufficient assets, with no liquidation surplus.
Attachment
-
McPhy_PR_LJ Opening_EN
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Gelato And Morpho Partner To Offer Embedded Crypto-Backed Loans For Wallets, Brokers, And Fintech Apps
- WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025
- B2BROKER Partners With Website Studio Agency To Offer Website Solutions For Financial Brokers
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
CommentsNo comment