Transforming Healthcare Ltd Launches The Healthcare Convergence Framework: A Pioneering AI/Robotics Readiness Assessment Tool For Healthcare

London, UK , July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transforming Healthcare Ltd, a leader in healthcare consultancy and innovation, has announced the global launch of the Healthcare Convergence Framework® (HCF), the world's first AI/Robotics Readiness Assessment Tool specifically designed for healthcare organisations. Developed by the esteemed physician and thriving healthcare strategist Dr. Pietro Emanuele Garbelli, this groundbreaking framework is set to revolutionise the way hospitals, clinicians, and decision-makers evaluate their preparedness for integrating artificial intelligence and robotics into patient care, governance, and clinical operations.

The Healthcare Convergence Framework® AI/Robotics Assessment tool arrives at a pivotal moment in the healthcare industry, where the acceleration of AI technologies demands strategic, clinician-led implementation. This tool empowers healthcare organisations to assess their readiness while safeguarding the ethics, trust, and human essence of medicine. By providing a comprehensive evaluation, the HCF ensures that healthcare providers can navigate the complexities of AI integration with confidence and foresight.

"The launch of the Healthcare Convergence Framework® marks a significant milestone in our mission to enhance care quality and reduce systemic inefficiencies," said Dr. Pietro Emanuele Garbelli, CEO of Transforming Healthcare Ltd. "This tool is not just about technology readiness; it's about ensuring that the integration of AI and robotics is done ethically and with a focus on maintaining the human touch in medicine."

The tool is now publicly accessible via , providing healthcare leaders and decision makers with an invaluable resource to guide their strategic planning and operational readiness. As AI continues to transform the healthcare landscape, the HCF offers a structured approach to embracing these advancements responsibly and effectively.

Transforming Healthcare Ltd, founded by Dr. Garbelli, is dedicated to shaping intelligent, ethical, and future-ready healthcare systems. Through strategic frameworks like the Healthcare Convergence Framework® and high-impact advisory, the company empowers healthcare organisations, clinicians, and healthcare leaders and decision-makers to lead with clinical excellence in the digital age.









