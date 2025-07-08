Nutriselect And Radicle Science Collaborating To Advance AI-Powered, Evidence-Based Supplement Innovation

NutriSelect - Precision Supplement IntelligenceTM. Where AI meets clinical science to personalize wellness, track real-time progress, and empower consumers to make smarter, evidence-based health decisions.

- Dr. Bill ClarkCLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NutriSelect .ai, Inc., the company redefining how supplements are rated through AI and clinical rigor, has entered a strategic collaboration with California-based Radicle Science , the health tech pioneer delivering clinical evidence for wellness products through its AI-driven, proof-as-a-service platform. The signed LOI outlines a shared mission to elevate scientific transparency and advance healthspan innovation across the dietary supplement industry.Through this collaboration, NutriSelect will refer product brands seeking fast, rigorous clinical substantiation to Radicle Science, which uses its proof-as-a-service platform to test and validate the effects of natural products on diverse populations at unprecedented speed and scale. In turn, Radicle will recommend NutriSelect's AI-based NScoreTM rating system and consumer discovery platform to its clients as a post-study credibility amplifier.“This partnership brings together two forces committed to democratizing clinical validation and transforming consumer trust,” said Dr. Bill Clark, PhD, CEO and Founder of NutriSelect.“Radicle's innovative tech-driven clinical trial platform perfectly complements our Precision Supplement IntelligenceTM engine, enabling smarter innovation based on both scientific data and real-world insights.”Dr. Jeff Chen, MD/MBA, Co-Founder and CEO of Radicle Science, added,“NutriSelect is filling a critical gap in the wellness ecosystem by creating a transparent, science-based rating system for efficacy. Radicle Science is founded on the notion of solving the largest industry challenge of bridging the gap between consumer trust and clinical evidence. We're thrilled to support this mission and offer our clients a streamlined pathway from clinical data to market credibility.”Both parties are committed to elevating consumer and brand awareness of the value of rigorous clinical evidence on finished products. Data from the NutriSelect platform will support consumer choice of truly effective products, while Radicle continues to support brands in their quest to validate the health effects of their products. Together, this will further the companies' shared goal of raising the scientific bar in wellness.This marks NutriSelect's third CRO partnership as it builds a first-of-its-kind scientific consortium around AI-based supplement intelligence.________________________________________About NutriSelect, Inc.NutriSelect is a patent-pending, AI-powered health tech platform delivering Precision Supplement IntelligenceTM. The system provides personalized, science-backed supplement recommendations by evaluating products through clinical evidence, biomarker alignment, and transparency standards. With integrated real-time health progress tracking and actionable wellness insights, NutriSelect empowers consumers to take control of their health, make confident choices, and optimize their long-term well-being.NutriSelect is currently raising its pre-seed round and has been featured in NutraIngredients-USA , The Top 100 Innovators & Entrepreneurs for 2025, Medium, and the Founder Sense podcast.About Radicle ScienceRadicle Science is a health tech trailblazer on a mission to bring clinical evidence, innovation and precision to natural products and wellness. Its pioneering proof-as-a-service platform combines AI, clinical data, consumer science and crowdsourcing to rigorously validate the effects of natural products across diverse populations-at unprecedented scale and speed. The platform delivers improved health outcomes for consumers, innovative R&D insights for brands, and bridges the long-standing gap between consumer belief and scientific validation.Media ContactsRadicle Science, Inc.Heather GranatoStrategic Marketing Advisor...+1 (480) 390-4327NutriSelect, Inc.

