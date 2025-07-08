PATTISON Outdoor Solidifies Its Positioning As The Leading Transit Advertising Supplier In Canada With The Addition Of Translink In Metro Vancouver

Automated rapid transit SkyTrain in Metro Vancouver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PATTISON Outdoor , Canada's leading Out-of-Home Advertising company, announces the successful bid for the advertising rights for TransLink – Metro Vancouver, British Columbia's largest regional transit authority. This historic achievement solidifies PATTISON as the premier transit advertising provider in Canada, adding to an already robust nationwide portfolio that includes partners such as the Toronto Transit Commission, Metrolinx and the Réseau Express Métropolitain.

Commencing on August 1st, 2025, PATTISON Outdoor will be the exclusive provider of advertising for TransLink. This addition to the PATTISON portfolio will deliver unparalleled reach across Vancouver's Lower Mainland. As Metro Vancouver's core provider of public transportation – including a network of buses, trolley buses, SkyTrain, SeaBus, and the West Coast Express, the advertising opportunities are boundless. TransLink's extensive route coverage will allow brands to reach across multiple diverse municipalities within Metro Vancouver and create a lasting impression on its population of nearly three million people.

“This partnership will bring significant opportunities for growth and impact across the entire region. We are incredibly proud of this milestone.” - Jeff Richards, Vice President, General Manager, Pacific Region at PATTISON Outdoor

As a result of the agreement, advertisers will also be able to reach captive audiences within TransLink operated transit stations via PATTISON Outdoor. TransLink's bus system has the third highest ridership among major public transit authorities in the Canada & US, with SkyTrain ranking fourth in rapid transit ridership in all of North America.

The PATTISON brand has long been synonymous with Out-of-Home advertising excellence throughout British Columbia. Major additions have been added to PATTISON's portfolio in the region within the last two years, with BC Place and Vancouver International Airport (YVR) joining the PATTISON portfolio. With an experienced and committed sales force with strong local ties and national reach, advertisers can begin strategizing and look ahead to the August 1st start date.

About PATTISON Outdoor Advertising:

PATTISON Outdoor Advertising, a division of The Jim Pattison Group, is Canada's leading Out-of-Home advertising company. PATTISON Outdoor helps brands and businesses harness the power of Out-of-Home advertising by providing the most comprehensive range of products, markets, insights and customer support services. With its roots reaching back to 1908, PATTISON has been providing innovative solutions for Out-of-Home advertising opportunities with products ranging from traditional billboards and posters to transit, digital, airports, residential, office, and street furniture. PATTISON is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario and includes over 25 sales offices across the country providing advertisers unmatched reach and coverage with products available in more than 200 markets coast to coast.

About TransLink:

TransLink plans, funds, operates, and manages Metro Vancouver's transportation system that moves people and goods. It supports the regional growth strategy, provincial and regional environmental and emission reduction objectives, and economic development of the transportation service region. TransLink also acquires, constructs, and maintain assets, infrastructure, facilities, and property required for the regional transportation system. TransLink's regional transit system spans 21 municipalities with a total population of three million people, and a service area that covers more than 1,800 square kilometres.

