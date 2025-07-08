Ale-8-One Goes Tropical Announcing Launch Of PAWPAW Ale-8

ALE-8-ONE LAUNCHES PAWPAW ALE-8

Ale-8-One goes tropical with their latest summer limited launch of Pawpaw Ale-8, a crystal-clear soda based on the local fruit.

- Kevin Price, CMO, Ale-8-OneWINCHESTER, KY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ale-8-One goes tropical with their latest summer limited launch of Pawpaw Ale-8, a crystal-clear soda based on the local fruit. Referred to as the“Kentucky Banana,” pawpaw is a legendary cultural pillar within the Commonwealth. The pawpaw fruit has been a Kentucky staple for centuries, popular with regional Native American tribes prior to statehood. Set to hit shelves August 2025, Pawpaw Ale-8 will be available as a limited release 4-pack at retailers across Kentucky.In collaboration with Kentucky State University, who operate the only fulltime pawpaw research program in the world, Ale-8-One aimed to capture the best of this Bluegrass treat. Made with real sugar, natural flavors and no dyes, this very Kentucky flavor is brimming with tropical flavors reminiscent of the exotic shores of the Bluegrass.“We are so excited to showcase the tropical wonders of landlocked Kentucky. Pawpaw Ale-8 brings to life the authenticity of the Bluegrass through the sweetness of our native fruit. A huge thank you to our partners at Kentucky State University who worked diligently with our team throughout this process. We can't wait for it to hit shelves and have customers enjoy this one of kind flavor offering.” - Kevin Price, CMO, Ale-8-One“Kentucky State University's pioneering pawpaw research program at our Frankfort demonstration and research farm, where expansive fields of pawpaw trees flourish, has deepened our understanding of this native fruit's cultivation, flavor development, and sustainability,” said Dr. Koffi C. Akakpo, President of Kentucky State University.“We're proud that our scientific work on those very fields has directly informed the creation of Pawpaw Ale-8, showcasing both the academic strengths of KSU and the authentic taste of Kentucky's 'Kentucky Banana.'”With manufacturing kicking off just ahead of 4th of July weekend, Ale-8-One's launch of Pawpaw Ale-8 looks to celebrate the unique wonders of the Bluegrass with this unique release.Visit o follow @ale8one on social to stay updated on the Pawpaw Ale-8 launch and the entire Ale-8-One portfolio of flavors.About Ale-8-One:Ale-8-One Bottling Company was founded in 1902 by G.L. Wainscott in Winchester, Kentucky, and remains the oldest privately held bottler in the United States still owned and operated by the founding family. Ale-8-One soft drink has been bottled in green glass in Winchester since 1926. The only soft drink invented in Kentucky still in existence, Ale-8-One's proprietary blend is flavored with ginger and citrus and contains less carbonation and fewer calories than conventional sodas. The company's founder and inventor, G.L. Wainscott developed the recipe, and to this day his great-great-nephew, Fielding Rogers, personally blends every batch of Ale-8-One. Ale-8-One is widely available in Kentucky, nationwide online, in Kroger stores throughout the Southeast, and at most Cracker Barrel Old Country Stores and at Fresh Market. @ale8one Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.About Kentucky State University:Kentucky State University is a public, research-comprehensive, historically Black land-grant university where tradition meets innovation. With a proud heritage of excellence in teaching, research, and public service, KSU is committed to advancing the Commonwealth of Kentucky and the nation, empowering individuals to lead productive lives in a dynamic global society. At KSU, our culture is agriculture and discovery-from sustainable farming to cutting-edge aquatic science, and from engineering to emerging fields that shape the future. With students, faculty, and staff united in purpose, Kentucky State University is where leadership is cultivated, knowledge is expanded, and service creates lasting impact across communities and industries.Media Inquiries: ...

