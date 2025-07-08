One Health Direct Expands Runomni Capabilities With AI-Driven Automation To Enhance Productivity, Compliance And Efficiency

DUNEDIN, Fla., July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- One Health Direct (OHD) is providing more information regarding the next evolution of its runOMNI platform, unveiling powerful new automation features designed to streamline all facets of DME (durable medical equipment) operations and reduce the administrative burdens placed on its internal team. As an upgraded and rebranded version of the company's original operational engine, Genesis, runOMNI now incorporates AI-driven functionality that strengthens compliance, improves accuracy, and allows human teams to focus their efforts where critical thinking is most valuable.

"runOMNI isn't about replacing people, it's about elevating them and maximizing their critical thinking capabilities," said Alois Rubenbauer, Founder and CEO of One Health Direct. "We've designed the system to handle repetitive, error-prone tasks so our teams, and our partners' teams, can focus on what matters most: helping patients and providers succeed in achieving better outcomes."

The enhanced system uses intelligent automation and AI to help eliminate common DME operational bottlenecks, streamline communication, and improve overall process consistency across the board. These tools reduce delays, enhance accuracy, and support better oversight without requiring constant manual intervention. The result is a more efficient and scalable workflow that enables faster execution, fewer errors, and stronger compliance from intake through fulfillment.

At its core, runOMNI reflects a deliberate balance between automation and human oversight. While the system automates high-volume, rules-based processes, its intuitive dashboards and smart prompts give team members visibility into what needs to happen next, allowing for faster execution, less rework, and more informed decision-making. The result is a leaner and more agile workforce, capable of moving quickly without compromising compliance or quality.

"We want our teams to spend less time performing redundant tasks and more time utilizing their training to solve problems," said Matthew Landon, CTO of One Health Direct. "That's how we deliver better outcomes at scale."

About One Health Direct

One Health Direct provides cutting-edge healthcare marketing, customer service, and patient engagement solutions to partners and clients. Our focus is on supplying innovative treatment options for patients suffering from chronic health conditions, sent right to their homes while making the entire qualification, billing, and fulfillment process simple and time-saving for both the patient and physician.

Through collaboration with strategic partners and subsidiaries, One Health Direct has developed a holistic system that enables patients to receive better treatment solutions that more effectively and efficiently manage their chronic healthcare issues. Whether a partner is utilizing the complete system or only certain components, One Health Direct is committed to helping each partner provide better service to more patients suffering from chronic conditions.

One Health Direct supports patients in attaining innovative treatment options, including DME (durable medical equipment) products like continuous glucose monitors (CGMs), orthotics, urological and phototherapy supplies.

