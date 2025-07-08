Rivermeadow Announces Support For Azure Local, Strengthening Its Vmware Alternative Offering

LOS GATOS, Calif., July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RiverMeadow Software Inc, a recognized leader in workload mobility automation, is pleased to announce support for Azure Local as a new target environment in its Workload Mobility Platform. This enhancement expands RiverMeadow's robust portfolio of supported destinations and reinforces its commitment to delivering a powerful and viable alternative to VMware through fast, secure, and cost-effective workload migration.

With the addition of Azure Local, RiverMeadow empowers organizations to fully leverage the integrated capabilities of both Azure Local and Azure. This hybrid cloud approach offers significant advantages-especially for organizations already invested in Microsoft technologies-by combining on-premises infrastructure with the scalability, performance, and centralized management of Azure. It's an ideal path for those looking to modernize datacenters, reduce dependency on VMware, or enhance existing Azure environments.

"Azure Local is quickly emerging as a go-to VMware alternative for many enterprises," said Jim Jordan , President and CEO of RiverMeadow. "We're proud to be the first to offer a fully automated, end-to-end migration solution for Azure Local that not only reduces migration risk but also allows customers to optimize their workloads as they migrate."

Key Benefits of RiverMeadow's Workload Mobility Platform for Azure Local:



Rapid Time to Value – Deploy via SaaS or Private on-premises to meet the needs of regulatory and data sovereignty requirements. Begin migrating workloads in as little as 30 minutes.

Platform Flexibility – Seamlessly migrate complex workloads across private, hosted, or hybrid environments with full support for various VM and OS configurations.

Scalability – Migrate at scale through a decoupled, high-speed data transfer architecture.

Integrated Automation – Streamline migration timelines with built-in and customizable automation workflows.

Risk Mitigation – Minimize impact on source systems and accelerate post-migration validation and testing. Cost Optimization – Cut operational expenses and reduce technical debt through modernization.

About RiverMeadow Software Inc.

RiverMeadow delivers automation-driven workload mobility solutions for multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud environments. Specializing in the migration and modernization of existing workloads, RiverMeadow supports a broad range of complex enterprise transformations. Trusted by global organizations, RiverMeadow is the partner of choice for driving cloud adoption and modernization at scale.

Media Contact

Flor de Maria Vazquez - Director - Sales Operations

RiverMeadow Software Inc.

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE RiverMeadow Software Inc.

