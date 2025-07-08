Caylent Expands Executive Team, Appoints Jane Gibson As Chief Customer Officer

Technology veteran will focus on unifying portfolio leadership and enhancing customer outcomes in the AI era

IRVINE, Calif., July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caylent , an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner that enables companies to evolve their business through cloud modernization, custom software application development, and artificial intelligence (AI) integration, today announced Jane Gibson has joined the company as Chief Customer Officer (CCO). In this role, Gibson will focus on ensuring Caylent's hundreds of customers receive the level of partnership, innovation, and outcomes necessary to thrive in their respective industries.

With more than two decades of leadership experience in customer success and delivery, Gibson continues Caylent's investment in delivering long-term value and building trusted relationships at scale for the AI era. She will report directly to Caylent President and Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) Val Henderson, overseeing the strategic customer leadership team and portfolio CTOs.

"Joining Caylent is an exciting opportunity to contribute to the evolution of the fastest growing dedicated AWS partner and drive even greater impact across our portfolio of customers, from startups to global enterprises," said Gibson. "I'm deeply aligned with Caylent's customer-first mindset and look forward to amplifying it by using AI to enhance outcomes and transform service delivery through smarter tools and processes. There's never been a more exciting moment for both our company and the customers we serve."

With a strong track record in customer success, professional services, and enterprise transformation programs, Gibson joins Caylent from Salesforce where she was VP, AMERs Practices. During her time there, she was responsible for directing a high-performing professional services organization of senior experts across the Salesforce product portfolio. This included cultivating seamless cross-functional collaboration across product, license sales, and services sales teams to provide a cohesive and unified end-to-end experience for strategic enterprise customers. Prior, she was SVP Salesforce Industries & Solutions at Traction on Demand.

"We're excited to welcome Jane to the team-she brings a deep understanding of the innovation and customer focus that define Caylent," said President Val Henderson. "Her proven experience scaling customer-facing teams in high-growth enterprise tech, along with her focus on driving strategic adoption and long-term value, will help accelerate our mission to empower more organizations through AI."

About Caylent

As an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, Caylent is shaping the future where AI transforms industries responsibly and with excellence. We help companies build the solutions they need to succeed in today's market while enabling organizational evolution to thrive in a rapidly changing technology landscape. Our AI-enabled delivery methodology combined with our deep AWS experience turns our customers' ideas into impact, faster.

Caylent's achievements include being named AWS Migration Consulting Partner of the Year, GenAI Industry Solution Partner of the Year, and Industry Partner of the Year - Financial Services in 2024, Application Modernization Partner of the Year in 2023, AWS Innovation Partner of the Year in 2022, and AWS Rising Star Partner of the Year in 2021. Caylent's services include migrations, modernization, custom software development and generative AI.

