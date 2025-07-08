Nation's Fastest-Growing Boating Market Welcomes Premier Dealer, Bringing Mastercraft's Industry-Leading Performance, Innovative Technology And Elite Service To Houston Boaters

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MasterCraft Expands Dealer Network With Rinker's Boat World in Houston, Texas

VONORE, Tenn., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Company , a subsidiary of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) and the best-selling towboat brand in the world, proudly announces Rinker's Boat World as the newest authorized MasterCraft dealer who has been serving the Houston, Texas area since 1978 -a booming hub for boating and watersports along the Gulf Coast. This strategic partnership will ensure that Houston-area customers have direct access to MasterCraft's unmatched performance, cutting-edge technology, and nearly 60 years of premium boat-building excellence.

Rinker's Boat World shares MasterCraft's deep-rooted commitment to quality, performance, and delivering best-in-class customer experiences. As a full-service dealership on the water, Rinker's Boat World will offer MasterCraft's complete line of world-class towboats-backed by in-person on-water demos, comprehensive support, and trusted service-guaranteeing every customer the ultimate experience on the water.

“We're thrilled to welcome Rinker's Boat World to the MasterCraft family,” said Greg Miller , VP of Global Sales at MasterCraft Boat Company.“Their strong reputation, passion for watersports, and dedication to serving the Houston community make them an ideal partner. We look forward to creating more unforgettable boating moments for families in the Houston area.”

The leadership team at Rinker's Boat World shares this excitement and looks forward to introducing local customers to MasterCraft's iconic craftsmanship and performance legacy.

“We are honored and excited to partner with MasterCraft and bring their industry-leading boats to Houston,” said Chris Rinker , Owner of Rinker's Boat World.“MasterCraft sets the bar for innovation and quality in the towboat world, and we're excited to help more boaters discover what makes this brand so special-with hands-on demos, local expertise, and exceptional customer care.”

This latest partnership is part of MasterCraft's continued efforts to grow its dealer network in high-demand regions, giving more customers access to top-tier towboats and superior service-wherever their on-water adventures begin.

For more information on Rinker's Boat World and to schedule an on-water demo, visit . To learn more about MasterCraft, visit MasterCraft.com

About MasterCraft:

MasterCraft is a world-renowned innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium performance sport boats. Founded in 1968, MasterCraft has cultivated its iconic brand image through a rich history of industry-leading innovation, and more than five decades after the original MasterCraft made its debut, the company's goal remains the same - to continue building the world's best ski, wakeboard, wake surf, and luxury performance powerboats.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.:

Headquartered in Vonore, TN, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium recreational powerboats through its three brands, MasterCraft, Crest, and Balise. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, please visit , , , and

