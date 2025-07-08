Global Cocoa Market To Surpass USD 96 Billion By 2035, Growing At A CAGR Of 5.4%

Cocoa Market

The cocoa butter segment projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0%, whereas the cocoa liquor segment is likely to grow at 6.1%. In terms of countries, India projected

MD, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global cocoa market is expected to reach USD 96 billion by 2035, up from USD 54 billion in 2024. During the forecast period (2025 to 2035), the industry is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4%.The market is central to supplying all global needs of chocolate, confectionery and functional food products fortified with natural antioxidants and flavonoidsdriven by rising demand for cocoa-based products across food, beverage, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries. Fact, a leading market research and consulting firm, has released a comprehensive report on the Cocoa Market, providing in-depth insights into its growth trajectory, emerging trends, and key opportunities. The report underscores the increasing consumer preference for chocolate and cocoa-derived products, alongside growing applications in non-food sectors, as pivotal factors shaping the market's future. As sustainability and ethical sourcing gain prominence, the cocoa industry is poised to play a critical role in meeting global consumer demands while addressing environmental and social challenges.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Cocoa Market Insights: Key Trends and Growth Catalysts:The Fact report offers a detailed analysis of the dynamics driving the cocoa market's expansion. Key factors include the rising global consumption of chocolate, growing awareness of cocoa's health benefits, and increasing demand for natural and organic products. The market is further propelled by innovations in cocoa processing and the expanding use of cocoa derivatives in diverse industries.A prominent trend highlighted in the report is the growing popularity of premium and artisanal chocolate products, driven by consumer demand for high-quality, ethically sourced cocoa. Additionally, the rise of plant-based and vegan diets has boosted the use of cocoa in alternative dairy products, such as plant-based chocolates and cocoa-infused beverages. The cosmetic industry is also leveraging cocoa butter for its moisturizing and anti-aging properties, further diversifying the market's growth avenues.Sustainability remains a critical focus, with increasing scrutiny on ethical sourcing practices. Consumers and regulatory bodies are pushing for fair trade certifications and environmentally friendly farming methods, prompting cocoa producers to adopt sustainable practices to remain competitive. These trends collectively underscore the market's shift toward quality, sustainability, and innovation.Cocoa Market News: Latest Developments Driving the Industry:The cocoa market has seen significant developments in recent years, reinforcing its growth potential. Governments and international organizations are implementing policies to promote sustainable cocoa production, particularly in major cocoa-producing regions like West Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia.In 2024, the European Union introduced stricter regulations on deforestation-free supply chains, compelling cocoa exporters to ensure compliance with environmental standards. This has spurred investments in traceability and sustainable farming practices. Similarly, initiatives like the Cocoa & Forests Initiative continue to gain traction, with major industry players committing to deforestation-free cocoa production.On the corporate front, leading companies are investing in vertical integration to secure their supply chains. For instance, major chocolate manufacturers are partnering with cocoa farmers to improve yield quality and ensure fair trade practices. Additionally, innovations in cocoa processing technologies are enabling producers to enhance product quality while reducing waste, further driving market growth.Cocoa Market Applications: Unlocking Value Across Sectors:Cocoa is a versatile ingredient with applications spanning multiple industries. In the food and beverage sector, cocoa remains a cornerstone of chocolate production, with growing demand for dark chocolate, confection due to its perceived health benefits and rich flavor. Cocoa powder is also widely used in beverages, desserts, and baked goods, catering to diverse consumer preferences.In the cosmetic industry, cocoa butter is a key ingredient in skincare and haircare products, valued for its hydrating and antioxidant properties. The pharmaceutical sector utilizes cocoa extracts in formulations for their potential health benefits, such as improving cardiovascular health and reducing inflammation. Additionally, cocoa-based ingredients are gaining traction in the production of functional foods and nutraceuticals, aligning with the growing demand for health-focused products.The agricultural sector also benefits from cocoa byproducts, such as cocoa pod husks, which are used as organic fertilizers and animal feed, contributing to sustainable farming practices. These diverse applications highlight cocoa's integral role in driving innovation across industries.Key Players Shaping the Cocoa Market Landscape:Barry Callebaut AGCargill, IncorporatedOlam International LimitedMondelez International, Inc.Nestlé S.A.Mars, IncorporatedBlommer Chocolate CompanyGet Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Recent Developments Paving the Way for Market Growth:* Barry Callebaut's Sustainability Initiatives (2024): The company expanded its Forever Chocolate program, focusing on sustainable sourcing and carbon-neutral production processes.* Cargill's Cocoa Promise Expansion: Cargill enhanced its sustainability program, supporting smallholder farmers with training and resources to improve cocoa yields and quality.* Monde Nissin's Plant-Based Chocolate Line: Mondelez introduced a new range of vegan chocolate products, catering to the rising demand for plant-based alternatives.* Olam's Investment in Processing Facilities: Olam expanded its cocoa processing capabilities in West Africa, strengthening its global supply chain.Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact Research:The global Coffee Pods Market is expected to reach USD 58.4 billion by 2035, up from USD 29.6 billion in 2024. During the forecast period (2025-2035), the industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4%,The global Lutein Market is expected to reach USD 785.2 million by 2035, up from USD 381.1 million in 2024. During the forecast period (2025 to 2035), the industry is projected to register a CAGR of 6.8%,About FactWe are a trusted research partner of 80% of Fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client's satisfaction.Contact:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583Sales Team: ...Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

S. N. Jha

Fact

+1 628-251-1583

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.