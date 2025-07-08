UNIVERUS ACQUIRES TANGICLOUD, EXPANDING PUBLIC AND NONPROFIT SECTOR SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS ACROSS NORTH AMERICA

- Brad Atchison, CEO, UniverusBURNABY, BC, CANADA, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Univerus, a leading provider of enterprise software solutions, today announced the acquisition of Tangicloud Technologies, Inc., a Microsoft Industry Solutions Vendor (ISV) and Microsoft-certified software company focused on serving nonprofit and government organizations. This strategic acquisition enhances Univerus' ability to deliver purpose-built, cloud-based ERP solutions to essential service providers across North America.The addition of Tangicloud's deep expertise in nonprofit and public sector financial management further strengthens Univerus' presence in municipal, state, and mission-driven markets. Built on Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, Tangicloud's solutions empower organizations to manage complex fund accounting, grants, and compliance with ease, while also driving operational efficiency through integrated, cloud-based workflows.“This acquisition aligns perfectly with our vision to unify and elevate essential service organizations through innovative technology,” said Brad Atchison, CEO of Univerus.“Tangicloud's strong Microsoft foundation and deep nonprofit sector knowledge complement our existing platform and broaden our ability to serve both public and private sector clients.”“Joining Univerus gives Tangicloud the opportunity to expand our reach and accelerate our impact,” said Jay Malik, CEO of Tangicloud.“We're excited to become part of a company that shares our commitment to innovation, service, and purpose-driven technology.”Accelerating Public Sector GrowthTangicloud's trusted presence in the public sector will enhance Univerus' offerings to municipalities, utilities, and state-level agencies. The acquisition supports Univerus' vision of delivering a unified, modern ERP solution tailored for government clients seeking scalable, cloud-native platforms.Ongoing Commitment to Nonprofit InnovationTangicloud has long served the nonprofit sector with solutions that streamline financial oversight, improve operational processes, enhance accountability, and support organizational missions. Under Univerus, Tangicloud will benefit from expanded development resources and deeper integration with Univerus' growing suite of enterprise solutions, reinforcing a shared commitment to socially responsible innovation.About UniverusFounded in 2019 and headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia, Univerus is a rapidly growing enterprise software company delivering vertical market solutions to over 3,500 organizations worldwide. Through more than 20 acquisitions, Univerus has built a powerful platform ecosystem spanning local government, utilities, sport and recreation, construction, health and safety, and more. Its flagship product, Unity ERP, supports mission-critical operations across both public and private sectors. Website:About TangicloudFounded in 2016 and headquartered in Littleton, Colorado, Tangicloud Technologies, Inc. is a Microsoft Industry Solutions Vendor (ISV) and Microsoft-certified software developer specializing in nonprofit and government fund accounting ERP solutions built on Dynamics 365 Business Central. The company's mission is to empower socially responsible organizations through cloud-based software that simplifies fund management, improves compliance, and drives operational effectiveness. Website:Forward-Looking StatementsThis release contains forward-looking statements concerning the anticipated benefits and outcomes of the acquisition. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors, including integration complexities, evolving market conditions, and other business risks. Univerus disclaims any obligation to update these statements, except as required by applicable law. For more information about this acquisition or Univerus' expanded solutions, please contact:

