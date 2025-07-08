DUNN-EDWARDS LAUNCHES ULTRASHIELD: A NEW SERIES OF HEAVY-DUTY INDUSTRIAL COATINGS

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "As a response to the rising demand for long-term asset protection in industrial projects, I'm elated to be pushing forward a line of two-component, problem-solving technology solutions engineered to meet the protective needs in moderate and severe environments," said Tim Bosveld, Vice President of Product Management at Dunn-Edwards. "ULTRASHIELD provides the critical corrosion, chemical, and abrasion resistance at every stage of the coatings project, allowing you to focus on what's most important – getting back to work and serving your customers at full capacity."

The ULTRASHIELD series comprises a complete line of base coats and topcoats to meet the needs of any service environment. Each product is detailed below:

Base coat/primer







ULTRASHIELD Aluminum Epoxy is a low-VOC, high-performance, aluminum-filled, micaceous iron oxide (MIO) epoxy engineered to provide excellent corrosion protection on marginally prepared steel. For use on metal, masonry, and steel, this base coat/primer can extend service life and enhance film strength with a fast cure rate. ULTRASHIELD Epoxy Penetrating Sealer is a high-solids, high-performance, universal tie-coat engineered to provide exceptional wicking characteristics that result in outstanding adhesion to a variety of marginally prepared bare and previously coated surfaces. This base coat/primer allows specifiers flexibility of topcoat options and helps to extend the service life.

Base coat/primer, topcoat







ULTRASHIELD Gloss Water-Based Epoxy is a high-performance, water-based epoxy engineered to provide very good chemical, corrosion, and abrasion resistance on drywall, concrete, and properly primed steel surfaces. This base coat/primer and topcoat has a fast cure rate, enabling a quick return to service, and is resistant to repeated chemical cleanings. ULTRASHIELD Gloss Epoxy is a high-performance, high-build, highly chemical- and corrosion-resistant epoxy ideal for use on concrete and steel surfaces. This base coat/primer and topcoat boasts outstanding adhesion and tolerance on marginally prepared surfaces, extending service life, reducing maintenance costs, and increasing overall production.

Ultra-weatherable topcoat



ULTRASHIELD Acrylic Polyurethanes are high-performance coatings engineered to provide superior impact and abrasion resistance with a durable finish. This ultra-weatherable topcoat saves time and money by reducing maintenance costs, as it can be recoated indefinitely, and is best suited for concrete, metal, or other surfaces that require maximum protection.

Select Dunn-Edwards Industrial Tint locations will carry ULTRASHIELD. To find a location near you, visit dunnedwards/find-a-store . To learn more about the ULTRASHIELD Series and to explore the complete offering of Dunn-Edwards products, please visit dunnedwards .

About Dunn-Edwards Corporation

Dunn-Edwards – Apply a Higher Standard. Dunn-Edwards is one of the nation's leading manufacturers and distributors of premium architectural, industrial, and high-performance paints, coatings, and paint supplies. It operates over 170 company stores in California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas, and over 120 domestic and over 300 international dealer locations in 12 countries. Dunn-Edwards is dedicated to preserving and protecting the environment and produces its coatings in a LEED® Gold-certified manufacturing plant. Based in Southern California, the 100-year-old company has approximately 1,800 employees. Dunn-Edwards is a wholly owned subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (TYO 4612), one of the world's largest paint companies. For more information, visit .

