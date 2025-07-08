Institutional Real Estate, Inc. Appoints Doris Holinaty As Managing Director Global Markets

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Institutional Real Estate, Inc. (“IREI”), the 38-year-old independent publisher of news and analysis for the institutional real estate investment community, today announced the appointment of Doris Holinaty as Managing Director – Global Markets. In this pivotal new role, Holinaty will be responsible for expanding IREI's global footprint across its existing platforms and will spearhead business development for The Property Chronicle and The Green Chronicle, following IREI's recent acquisition of Lyndon Publishing.Holinaty brings more than two decades of experience in selling and servicing publication and event sponsorships, including branding and strategic marketing for both print and digital communications media.“We are thrilled to welcome Doris to the IREI team. Her business values, experience and dynamic energy perfectly align with our values and our strategic vision to expand client servicing efforts in global markets,” said Tom Parker, Executive Vice President and Publisher of IREI.“Doris is deeply passionate about empowering clients to effectively tell their stories and grow their presence, a quality that will be invaluable as we strengthen our international reach.”Based in Toronto, Holinaty will collaborate closely with clients to develop and execute tailored campaigns designed to elevate brand visibility and engagement across key global regions. Her focus will span Europe, Asia Pacific and Infrastructure platforms, further enhancing IREI's expertise in creating strategic branding campaigns worldwide.Parker added,“Doris brings a level of passion and experience to our team that our clients will undoubtedly trust and appreciate. Her appointment underscores our commitment to providing unparalleled service and support to our growing global client base.”About Institutional Real Estate, Inc.Founded in 1987, Institutional Real Estate, Inc. (IREI) is an investor-focused global media firm long recognized as a critical nexus for sharing reliable industry intelligence, research and insights across the institutional real estate investment, infrastructure investment and private wealth advisory marketplaces. Through its suite of publications, industry events, IRE database, as well as its sponsorship programs and consulting service offerings, IREI provides timely information and strategic advice to investors, investment managers, consultants, private wealth advisers and other key investment industry stakeholders. For more information, visit .

Michelle Raab

Institutional Real Estate, Inc.

+1 925-244-0500

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.