NANO Nuclear Signs A Memorandum Of Understanding With Uramerica Ltd. To Help Modernize And Develop Argentina's Nuclear Fuel Supply Chain

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2025) -, a leading advanced nuclear energy and technology company focused on developing clean energy solutions, today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with UrAmerica Ltd., a private exploration company with a package of uranium and other critical metals licenses primarily in Chubut Province, Argentina.

The newly signed MOU formalizes the discussions that NANO Nuclear initiated with UrAmerica to explore strategic development across Argentina's uranium-fuel supply chain. Both companies are now working to evaluate specific opportunities, ranging from mining and conversion to UF6 feedstock supply, that could aid NANO Nuclear in securing a dependable source of material for future supply chain options. Such evaluations may lead to the signing of definitive agreements between NANO Nuclear and UrAmerica related to particular projects.

Argentina has one of the largest uranium repositories in the world and its government is currently looking into the privatization of their nuclear energy sector, enabling innovators like NANO Nuclear to invest and support the development of the nuclear energy infrastructure in the country. Through this MOU, NANO Nuclear and UrAmerica aim to build the mining and milling capacities of the uranium supply chain in Argentina with the intention to be a part of the uranium fuel cycle exports into the U.S.

Under the MOU, the companies will pursue (i) favorable uranium offtake agreements, (ii) potential investments in mineral production and (iii) fuel-cycle infrastructure, and (iv) future joint ventures or related collaboration. One of NANO Nuclear's goals in entering into the MOU is to help modernize Argentina's nuclear sector while strengthening U.S. energy security by sourcing materials for nuclear fuel from a reliable partner.







To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Figure 1 - NANO Nuclear Signs Memorandum of Understanding with UrAmerica Ltd., to explore strategic development across the uranium-fuel supply chain in Argentina

"We are pleased to formalize our discussions with UrAmerica through this MOU as we seek to further extend NANO Nuclear's international footprint," said Jay Yu, Founder and Chairman of NANO Nuclear. "By collaborating with UrAmerica, we aim to position Argentina as a regional center for nuclear technology and a reliable supply-chain partner for the United States, strengthening the country's existing infrastructure while advancing our shared goals."

"Argentina holds substantial deposits of strategic metals, like uranium, that could be a strategic supplier to us in the future," said James Walker, Chief Executive Officer of NANO Nuclear. "The timing is also favorable, as the Argentine government is actively looking to reform its nuclear sector to attract international investment. We look forward to advancing our discussions and exploring future opportunities in South America."

"This Memorandum of Understanding with NANO Nuclear marks a pivotal step forward in unlocking the vast potential of Argentina's uranium resources, aligning perfectly with UrAmerica's mission to drive sustainable and secure critical mineral supply chains," said Omar Adra, Executive Director & CEO of UrAmerica Ltd. and President of UrAmerica Argentina S.A. "Our extensive licenses package in the San Jorge Basin holds world-class uranium deposits, and through this collaboration, we aim to not only meet the growing global demand for nuclear fuel but also position Argentina as a key strategic partner for the United States in energy security. By leveraging UrAmerica's expertise in mineral exploration and NANO Nuclear's advanced nuclear technology and expertise, we are hopeful that this collaboration will catalyze investments in mining, milling, and fuel cycle development, delivering long-term economic benefits for Argentina while supporting the U.S. in diversifying its nuclear supply chain away from geopolitical risks."

About UrAmerica Ltd.

UrAmerica is a private critical metals exploration company with a focus on uranium and other critical metals (e.g., lithium, rare earths, molybdenum, and vanadium) operating primarily in Chubut Province, Argentina. UrAmerica, through its subsidiary UrAmerica Argentina S.A., fully owns licenses of uranium repositories in the San Jorge Basin.

About NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) is an advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified, and vertically integrated company across five business lines: (i) cutting edge portable and other microreactor technologies, (ii) nuclear fuel fabrication, (iii) nuclear fuel transportation, (iv) nuclear applications for space and (v) nuclear industry consulting services. NANO Nuclear believes it is the first portable nuclear microreactor company to be listed publicly in the U.S.

Led by a world-class nuclear engineering team, NANO Nuclear's reactor products in development include patented KRONOS MMR TM Energy System , a stationary high-temperature gas-cooled reactor that is in construction permit pre-application engagement U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) in collaboration with University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (U. of I.), " ZEUS" , a solid core battery reactor, and " ODIN" , a low-pressure coolant reactor, and the space focused, portable LOKI MMR TM , each representing advanced developments in clean energy solutions that are portable, on-demand capable, advanced nuclear microreactors.

Advanced Fuel Transportation Inc. (AFT) , a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is led by former executives from the largest transportation company in the world aiming to build a North American transportation company that will provide commercial quantities of HALEU fuel to small modular reactors, microreactor companies, national laboratories, military, and DOE programs. Through NANO Nuclear, AFT is the exclusive licensee of a patented high-capacity HALEU fuel transportation basket developed by three major U.S. national nuclear laboratories and funded by the Department of Energy. Assuming development and commercialization, AFT is expected to form part of the only vertically integrated nuclear fuel business of its kind in North America.

HALEU Energy Fuel Inc. (HEF) , a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is focusing on the future development of a domestic source for a High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) fuel fabrication pipeline for NANO Nuclear's own microreactors as well as the broader advanced nuclear reactor industry.

NANO Nuclear Space Inc. (NNS) , a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is exploring the potential commercial applications of NANO Nuclear's developing micronuclear reactor technology in space. NNS is focusing on applications such as the LOKI MMR TM system and other power systems for extraterrestrial projects and human sustaining environments, and potentially propulsion technology for long haul space missions. NNS' initial focus will be on cis-lunar applications, referring to uses in the space region extending from Earth to the area surrounding the Moon's surface.

For more corporate information please visit: .