XAVIER DEROT APPOINTED DEPUTY CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MOBILIZE FINANCIAL SERVICES

Martin Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of Mobilize Financial Services, has announced the appointment of Xavier Derot as Deputy CEO, effective July 1, 2025. This appointment is subject to the approval of the European Central Bank.

Xavier Derot, currently VP, Sales and Operations and a member of the Executive Committee of Mobilize Financial Services since September 1, 2024, will take up the role of Deputy CEO alongside Vincent Gellé, starting July 1, 2025.

This second appointment aims to strengthen the bank's governance.

About Xavier Derot

Xavier Derot, 52, began his career at RCI Banque in 2000 as Head of International Development.

A graduate of the Grenoble Graduate School of Business in 1994, he held various positions within RCI Banque, both internationally in three different countries and in corporate functions.

Among these roles, he notably managed the bank's relationship with Nissan from 2006 to 2010 and served as Regional Operations Director for RCI Banque's G10 and Euromed subsidiaries.

Abroad, Xavier served as Managing Director of the German subsidiary and then of RN Bank Russia-the joint venture between RCI Bank-Nissan and UniCredit in Russia-between 2013 and 2022. Since October 2022, Xavier has held the position of International Director of Mobilize Financial Services, overseeing operations in 12 countries within the Group.

Since September 1, 2024, he has served as VP, Sales and Operations on the Executive Committee of Mobilize Financial Services.

Xavier is married and has two children.

