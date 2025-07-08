Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Tokyo’s stocks get higher due to concerns of tariff on Japanese imports

Tokyo’s stocks get higher due to concerns of tariff on Japanese imports


2025-07-08 09:38:31
(MENAFN) Tokyo’s stock market closed higher on Tuesday after concerns diminished regarding the recently announced U.S. tariff on Japanese imports, which was slightly increased but remained close to the initially stated rate.

Japan’s key benchmark, the Nikkei 225, gained 101.13 points, or 0.26%, finishing at 39,688.81. Meanwhile, the broader Topix index rose 4.82 points, or 0.17%, ending the day at 2,816.54.

Initially, the Nikkei mirrored losses seen in the previous session on Wall Street, following U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement of a 25% tariff on imports from Japan starting August 1.

However, the index soon turned positive as analysts noted that the tariff rate was largely consistent with the 24% rate announced in April, alleviating some investor worries.

MENAFN08072025000045017281ID1109774251

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search