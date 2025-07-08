403
Sarajevo Welcomes Over 11,600 Chinese Tourists in May
(MENAFN) Sarajevo welcomed more than 11,600 tourists from China in May, representing a sharp 28.7 percent increase compared to the same month last year, data released Monday by Bosnia and Herzegovina’s (BiH) national statistics agency revealed.
In addition, Chinese visitors’ overnight stays in the Bosnian capital surpassed 13,200 during May, marking a 19 percent rise year-on-year.
This boost in tourism coincides with the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and BiH in 2025. The milestone year also celebrates eight years since the two nations implemented a visa exemption policy. Since May 29, 2018, holders of ordinary passports have been allowed to remain for up to 90 days within any 180-day period without requiring a visa.
Chinese travelers ranked among the top five nationalities contributing to foreign overnight stays in Sarajevo in April, alongside visitors from Serbia, Türkiye, and Croatia.
