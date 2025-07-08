Pointclickcare Names James Yersh As President To Accelerate Growth And Healthcare Innovation

Strategic leadership transition comes as PointClickCare builds on sustained success and expands its vision to transform care delivery through innovative, AI-driven solutions

TORONTO, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PointClickCare , a leading health tech company helping providers deliver exceptional care, today announced the appointment of James Yersh as president. This leadership transition comes at a pivotal time of sustained growth and strategic innovation for the company, reinforcing its unwavering commitment to excellence in healthcare technology.

Yersh brings over two decades of senior executive experience in finance, operations, and go-to-market leadership within SaaS-oriented and technology companies. Since joining PointClickCare in 2022 as chief financial officer, he has played a critical role in scaling the company's financial health and operational excellence. More recently, as chief revenue officer for Senior Care, Yersh oversaw the end-to-end customer experience, driving tighter integration across customer care, success, implementation, operations, and sales teams - further elevating PointClickCare's reputation for delivering superior service and innovative solutions.

"James' appointment as president reflects PointClickCare's confidence not only in his visionary leadership but also in his steadfast dedication to operational excellence and customer-centric innovation," said Dave Wessinger , CEO and co-founder of PointClickCare. "His proven ability to drive growth while keeping the customer at the center of our strategy aligns perfectly with our goal to advance value-based care and transform care delivery across the healthcare ecosystem."

Under Yersh's leadership, PointClickCare has continued to solidify its position as an innovator in healthcare technology. The company's commitment to excellence is evident in its ongoing investments in AI-driven solutions that enable intelligent care transitions, insightful clinical interventions, and improved financial performance. These innovations underscore PointClickCare's dedication to delivering actionable insights and fostering collaboration that truly advances care outcomes.

Supporting Yersh is a team of talented industry thought leaders, each bringing a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of success across the healthcare continuum. This leadership team combines deep expertise in clinical and wellness operations, technology innovation, and customer engagement, ensuring PointClickCare remains at the forefront of industry advancements.

"I am honored to take on the role of president at such an exciting juncture for PointClickCare. Our sustained success and commitment to innovation have created tremendous opportunities to further enhance the value we deliver to healthcare providers and patients alike. I look forward to leading our talented team as we continue to expand our impact and drive meaningful change in healthcare," added Yersh.

In tandem with Yersh's promotion, Brian Drozdowicz has stepped into the expanded role of chief revenue officer, where he will focus on enhancing the value PointClickCare delivers to its customers through its comprehensive health tech solutions. With his strong background in commercial leadership and extensive experience navigating complex healthcare markets, Drozdowicz is dedicated to ensuring that customers receive tailored support and innovative technologies that improve care delivery and outcomes. Partnering closely with Yersh, Drozdowicz will help deepen PointClickCare's impact across the healthcare ecosystem by advancing solutions that truly meet the evolving needs of healthcare providers.

