Kt2i Announces Strategic Acquisition Of T4S Partners To Expand Services And Accelerate Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVINE, Calif., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irvine, CA headquartered Kanchi Technologies 2i LLC d.b.a, a trusted innovator in IT and Engineering consulting services, today announced a strategic acquisition of Denver, CO headquartered, a premier National IT and Business Solutions Consulting organization, specializing in seamless connections between people, processes, and systems with insight for client growth, to form a stronger, more dynamic organization with expanded capabilities, resources, and reach.

This merger unites two companies with complementary strengths and a shared vision to deliver exceptional value to customers, employees, and partners. The combined organization will offer a broader suite of solutions, deeper technical expertise, and enhanced capacity to serve a growing global customer base. The combined company will operate under the KT2i name.

“We're bringing together two talented teams with a deep focus on innovation, service, and customer success,” said Sunil Kanchi, CEO and Founder of KT2i .“This is an exciting moment - not just for our companies, but for everyone we work with. Our Aktionable AI platform is creating impact for our combined customers.”

“This merger is a natural evolution of our shared values and commitment to delivering excellence,” said Rob Ash, CEO of T4S Partners .“Together, we are stronger, more agile, and better positioned to help our customers thrive.”

About T4S Partners

T4S Partners is a premier National IT and Business Solutions Consulting organization, specializing in seamless connections between people, processes, and systems with insight for client growth. We help our clients create compelling new customer solutions, optimize IT assets, transform service management functions, and leverage cloud technology into a competitive advantage, as well as achieve Digital Transformation objectives.

About KT2i

KT2i is a next-generation global strategy and technology firm, specializing in enterprise transformation. We're a precision strike team for enterprise transformation through CIO Advisory, Digital Transformation and Innovative Mechatronics Engineering solving the toughest problems at speed. Our consultants fuse deep industry knowledge with Aktionable AI, automation, and agile delivery to solve the most critical business problems. Founded on a commitment of excellence in everything we do, our skilled team of passionate engineers and IT professionals leverage the latest technology to develop tailored solutions for unique challenges. At KT2i, we believe in creating impact through innovation with integrity with a global delivery teams in US, Germany & India.

