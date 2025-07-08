Wix Expands Font Library Through Strategic Partnership With Monotype

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new fonts empower self creators and agencies with a diverse range of high-quality typefaces

NEW YORK – Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), the leading SaaS website builder platform globally1, today announced a strategic partnership with Monotype Imaging Inc. , a global leader in type design and technology, extending Wix's font library. The newly curated typeface collection is now available to Wix users, self creators and agencies – offering them a broader spectrum of high-quality typefaces to elevate their content and match their vision, including greatest hits like Helvetica® and Avenir®, and a host of new classics such as Recoleta, Kibitz Pro, and Aether.

In consultation with type design experts at Monotype, Wix has carefully selected a diverse array of fonts that cater to a variety of use cases, ranging from professional business needs to playful, personal projects and agencies building bespoke web experiences with a variety of fonts. The expanded library helps ensure that users from around the world have access to the typography they both need to express themselves and their unique brand identities, and to grow their businesses.

“Typography is an important aspect of web design, and by expanding our font offerings, we empower creators to produce visually compelling websites and content that truly reflect their brand's personality,” said Hagit Kaufman, VP of Brand and Design at Wix .“Monotype's expertise in the world of typography is invaluable as we continue to enhance our platform for creators around the globe. Our strategic partnership with Monotype underscores our commitment to providing the best design tools for our users to succeed in their creative and professional endeavors.”

“At Monotype, we know the profound impact the right typeface has in communicating a brand's identity. By providing its users with a wider library of quality typefaces, Wix demonstrates its commitment to helping creators tell their brand's story. Through this partnership, with classic typefaces such as Futura® and newer fonts like Beatrice, Wix users will truly be able to craft a digital presence that showcases their vision,” said Charles Nix, Senior Executive Creative Director at Monotype.

Wix is the leading SaaS website builder platform1 to create, manage and grow a digital presence. Founded in 2006, Wix is a comprehensive platform providing users - self-creators, agencies, enterprises, and more - with industry-leading performance, security, AI capabilities and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, the platform enables users to take full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, users can seamlessly build a powerful and high-end digital presence for themselves or their clients.

1 Based on number of active live sites as reported by competitors' figures, independent third-party data and internal data as of H1 2024.

About Monotype

Monotype Imaging Inc. brings brands to life through type and technology that consumers engage with every day. We offer a library of over 250,000 fonts from over 4,500 talented designers and foundries across the world. We work with the biggest global brands and individual creatives, offering a wide selection of solutions that make it easier for them to do what they do best: design beautiful brand experiences. Further information is available at .

