Steel Dynamics Honored With 2025 Volkswagen Group Award For Sustainability

FORT WAYNE, Ind., July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) announced today that Volkswagen Group recognized Steel Dynamics with a Volkswagen Group Award for Sustainability. Steel Dynamics was recognized for its proactive sustainability efforts, including low-carbon steel production and circular economy practices.

"We value the long-term collaboration with Volkswagen Group and are proud to be recognized for our sustainability leadership," said Mark D. Millett, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our culture encourages our teams to create innovative solutions to increase efficiencies and promote material conservation and recycling. This recognition is due to our team's extraordinary drive, innovation and commitment to excellence."

The Volkswagen Group Awards recognized outstanding performance and long-term collaboration within their supplier network across 10 strategic categories.

About Steel Dynamics, Inc.

Steel Dynamics is a leading industrial metals solutions company, with facilities located throughout the United States, and in Mexico. The company operates using a circular manufacturing model, producing lower-carbon-emission, quality products with recycled scrap as the primary input. Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metal recyclers in North America, combined with a meaningful downstream steel fabrication platform. The company is also currently investing in aluminum operations to further diversify its product offerings, with plans to supply aluminum flat rolled products with high recycled content to the countercyclical sustainable beverage can industry, in addition to the automotive and industrial sectors. Steel Dynamics is committed to operating with the highest integrity and to being the safest, most efficient producer of high-quality, broadly diversified, value-added metal products.

SOURCE Steel Dynamics, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED