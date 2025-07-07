Zycus Named A LEADER In 2025 IDC Marketscape For Source-To-Pay

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Zycus , a global leader in AI-powered procurement technology, has been named ain the

This recognition follows a comprehensive evaluation, including RFI submissions, live product demos, analyst briefings, and customer interviews.

“Zycus is a recognized Leader in the Source-to-Pay space leveraging Agentic AI to drive procurement transformation. With AI agents like Merlin Intake and the Autonomous Negotiation Agent (ANA), Zycus offers a seamlessly integrated solution suite for enterprises focused on cost savings, risk mitigation, and scalability,”

- Patrick Reymann, Research Director, IDC

“We believe this recognition underscores our commitment to empowering procurement teams through Merlin Agentic Platform , deep domain expertise, and customer-first innovation,” said Aatish Dedhia, Founder & CEO, Zycus .“With a global product footprint spanning every aspect of the S2P lifecycle, Zycus is proud to support enterprises worldwide in achieving procurement excellence.”

The report acknowledges Zycus's strengths in:



AI-Driven Automation and Compliance: Zycus leverages GenAI , Agentic AI and advanced automation to streamline invoice-to-PO, contract, and receipt validation, supporting 2-way, 3-way, and 4-way matching. The platform's AI-driven anomaly detection flags pricing mismatches, duplicate invoices, and policy violations, enhancing compliance and reducing manual intervention. Customer Support: Users express broad satisfaction with customer support and find the Zycus support infrastructure to be responsive and attentive. Zycus' Voice of the Customer program is an innovative approach that drives actionable insights to shape product development.

The report further states:

“Buyers should consider Zycus when seeking a mature, AI-powered, and forward-thinking S2P platform that delivers robust automation, compliance, and supplier collaboration. Zycus is particularly well-suited for mid-sized to large multinational organizations aiming to digitize procurement, enforce policy compliance, and drive efficiency across the full S2P lifecycle.”

Integrated Source-to-Pay Platform

Zycus provides a modular suite covering procurement, eInvoicing , spend analysis , supplier and contract management , and sourcing . The platform integrates seamlessly with leading ERP and finance systems, offering bi-directional sync and customizable workflows.

For more information on Zycus' Source-to-Pay Suite and its position in IDC MarketScape, click here .

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape's vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service providers in a given market. The research methodology employs a rigorous scoring system based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria, resulting in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position.

