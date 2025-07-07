Seneca Label & Packaging Acquires Seneca Printing Express & Label In Strategic Growth Move Guided By Wood Creek Advisors

This investment marks the launch of new industrial label platform backed by experienced leadership and M&A expertise

TOLEDO, Ohio, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seneca Label & Packaging, LLC, has officially announced its acquisition of Seneca Printing Express & Label, a leading provider of high-quality printing solutions. The deal closed on June 2, 2025, and marks the launch of a broader strategy to build a platform of industrial label services for high-volume clients.

Seneca Label & Packaging, LLC will focus primarily on the industrial market and the "cut-and-stack" label format, an efficient and durable solution for abundant packaging needs.

The acquisition was led by Wood Creek Advisors, LLC, with Ned Weaver serving as the strategic M&A advisor on behalf of the buyer. Wood Creek Advisors brings deep experience in the label and packaging space, having previously advised on the multi-year expansion and sale of Western Shield Label, which grew through a series of successful acquisitions under Weaver's direction.

Seneca Label & Packaging is led by CEO Nizar Elias, a printing industry veteran and former CEO of Western Shield Label and Imprimus Labels and Packaging. With the acquisition of Seneca Printing Express & Label, Elias brings leadership to a company long known across the Northeastern U.S. for its reliability and craftsmanship.

"This acquisition maintains what makes Seneca Printing Express so trusted by its loyal customers, while adding the infrastructure and resources needed to scale," said Elias. Ned Weaver added: "Seneca Printing Express has a strong foundation and reputation for quality. Its deep roots and great people make this an ideal partnership for growing a best-in-class label platform."

Prior to founding Wood Creek Advisors, Ned Weaver helped develop the deal sourcing program for the private equity firm Alpine Investors, resulting in the successful investment for dozens of acquisitions and their eventual exits. More recently, Wood Creek Advisors also served as the exclusive M&A consultant to Western Shield Label, finding and completing six acquisitions for them, which contributed to a 10x growth in EBITDA and the successful sale of Western Shield Label in 2022.

The seller, Seneca Printing Express & Label, was represented by Mark Hahn, Senior Managing Director of Graphic Arts Advisors, LLC, a boutique investment banking firm specializing in the printing, packaging and graphic communication sectors.

About Wood Creek Advisors, LLC

Founded in 2013, Wood Creek Advisors, LLC is a consulting firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions, dedicated to helping companies and high-net-worth clients make strategic investments in private businesses. Wood Creek Advisors provides customized, industry-specific acquisition strategies, refining clients' investment theses to ensure optimal, efficient, and successful investment outcomes. For more info, visit woodcreekadvisors.

About Seneca Label & Packaging, LLC

A multi-generation company, Seneca Printing Express, was founded in October of 1992 and led by Jeff Steigerwald Sr. and in 2014, Jeff Steigerwald Jr. took over the company and assumed the helm. With a focus on fast turnaround and world class customer service, Steigerwald Jr. grew Seneca Printing Express into the premier cut & stack label company servicing private label branded customers. For more information, please call 814-437-5364 or visit .

About Graphic Arts Advisors:

Graphic Arts Advisors, LLC is an M&A advisory and consulting firm focused exclusively on the printing, packaging, mailing, marketing production services, and related graphic communications industries. Graphic Arts Advisors publishes The Target Report, a leading monthly trade commentary and overview of industry direction based on publicly reported transactions. Graphic Arts Advisors is headquartered in Mountain Lakes, NJ, with advisors throughout the US. For more information, please visit .

Media Contact:

Ryan Walker

R.J. Walker & Co.

[email protected]

SOURCE Wood Creek Advisors

