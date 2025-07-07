Avalue Introduces EPC-ASL: Compact Fanless Embedded System For Edge Intelligence

Avalue announces the launch of its latest ultra-compact fanless system, the EPC-ASL, built on the Intel® Alder Lake-N platform.

NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Avalue Technology Inc. (TPEx: 3479 ), a global leader in industrial computing solutions, a leading industrial PC solution provider, announces the launch of its latest ultra-compact fanless system, the EPC-ASL , built on the IntelAlder Lake-N platform. With high-performance computing, low power consumption, and rich I/O capabilities packed into a compact form factor, EPC-ASL is optimized for edge intelligence in smart manufacturing, intelligent retail, traffic monitoring, and front-end medical systems.Compact, Efficient, and Built for the EdgeAs edge computing accelerates the adoption of real-time data processing in diverse industrial environments, EPC-ASL offers a space-saving, fanless solution tailored to operate in noise-sensitive or thermally constrained spaces. Featuring the IntelAlder Lake-N97 processor and support for DDR5 memory up to 16GB, the system delivers improved multi-tasking and system responsiveness. An integrated TPM 2.0 security module ensures system integrity and data protection, fulfilling industrial-grade safety and stability demands.Versatile I/O for Seamless Device IntegrationEPC-ASL is engineered with a broad range of I/O options, including six USB ports (USB 3.2 and 2.0), two RS-232 serial ports, HDMI 2.0b and DP 1.4a video outputs, audio jacks, and dual 2.5GbE LAN ports for high-throughput networking. Dual M.2 slots (Key-E/B) allow integration of Wi-Fi 6E, LTE/5G modules, or additional SSD storage, ensuring adaptability across a wide array of edge applications.Flexible Deployment Across Industrial ScenariosThe modular and highly adaptable design of EPC-ASL makes it a reliable platform for various use cases:.Industrial Gateways: Supports CAN bus, GPIO, and legacy COM ports for real-time device control and monitoring..Smart Vending and Cabinets: Compact design fits deployment in kiosks, lockers, or autonomous service stations..Retail Edge Terminals: Enables connectivity with barcode scanners, digital signage, and POS systems..Medical Point-of-Care Devices: Silent, fanless operation ensures suitability for nurse stations and clinical environments.Enhanced Computing and Global Deployment ReadinessCompared with the previous EPC-APL model, EPC-ASL powered by IntelAlder Lake-N97 delivers up to 2.5x performance boost and significantly improves edge communication via dual 2.5GbE interfaces. With support for BIOS customization, branding options, diverse power inputs (+12V/24V DC), and international plug types, EPC-ASL is engineered for rapid integration and global deployment. Default wall-mount kits and accessory packs simplify system installation and maintenance.By combining robust performance, fanless reliability, and flexible expansion, Avalue's EPC-ASL is designed to empower next-generation edge computing with efficiency, scalability, and ease of integration.Key Features of EPC-ASL:.IntelAlder Lake-N Processor N97.DDR5 4800MHz SO-DIMM socket, Max. up to 16GB.IntelUHD Graphics.Dual Expansion Slot M.2, Key-E/B for Wi-Fi, LTE, SSD, I/O module.Rich I/O, 6-USB, 1-HDMI, 1-DP, 2-LAN(2.5GbE), 2-RS232, 1-Mic-in, 1-Line-out.Wide Range DC Power Input, +12V/24V.Fanless Operating Temp, 0 ~ 50°C.Default TPM 2.0, Wall Mount KitFor more information, visit Avalue Website, or contact us using our online contact form.About Avalue TechnologyAvalue Technology was founded in 2000 and is a global leader in industrial computer solutions. Avalue Technology has a proven track record of success in the industrial control industry, and we leverage that experience to provide reliable and trustworthy customized products and services. Our primary products are embedded and industrial computer solutions, with a focus on smart healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart transportation, smart retail, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. Avalue is committed to the sustainable growth of our company. We are guided by the business philosophy of "stability, innovation, diligence, and enthusiasm, and enjoyment of work and life." We are dedicated to leveraging the power of intelligence and sustainability to disrupt the future of digital blueprints and to drive positive, long-term change in the smart industry.

