Scorebuddy Names Microsoft Veteran Claire O'rourke As CRO To Drive Global Growth

Microsoft veteran Claire O'Rourke brings 20+ years of global sales leadership to accelerate growth following Scorebuddy's €5M investment round.

- Derek Corcoran, CEO & Founder, ScorebuddyDUBLIN, IRELAND, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Scorebuddy, a longstanding G2 leader in contact center quality assurance (QA), today announced the appointment of Claire O'Rourke as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). With over 20 years of experience in global sales leadership, Claire will drive Scorebuddy's revenue growth strategy and further establish the company as the leading contact center QA specialist for enterprises worldwide.The appointment comes at a pivotal moment in Scorebuddy's growth trajectory. Following a €5 million investment from Foresight Group in 2024, the company is executing an ambitious expansion plan that includes entry into new global markets, strengthening of its partner ecosystem with industry leaders like Intercom, Genesys, and Amazon Connect, and rapid deployment of innovative AI-powered contact center tools including GenAI Auto Scoring, AI Assist, and AI Translation & Transcription.Claire brings a proven track record of delivering record-breaking revenue performance and building high-performing sales teams across EMEA, APAC, and the Americas. Throughout her career at notable organizations including Microsoft, Indeed, and Sprout Social, she has successfully overseen growth across all business stages-from 10-person startups to post-IPO companies-making her ideally positioned to scale Scorebuddy's revenue operations and achieve the company's ambitious growth objectives.Her extensive experience spans the full spectrum of revenue operations, from building sales processes and go-to-market strategies to developing talent pipelines and establishing global sales infrastructures. At Microsoft, Claire played a key role in expanding market presence across multiple regions while consistently exceeding revenue targets. Her subsequent roles at Indeed and Sprout Social further demonstrated her ability to adapt proven methodologies across different market segments and company scales.The global contact center market is experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by increasing demand for exceptional customer experiences and the rapid adoption of AI-powered solutions. Organizations are seeking more sophisticated quality assurance tools that can provide real-time insights, automate manual processes, and deliver measurable improvements in customer satisfaction. Scorebuddy's AI-embedded platform is uniquely positioned to capitalize on these market dynamics.Claire's appointment reflects Scorebuddy's commitment to operational excellence, inclusive leadership, and talent development. Throughout her career, she has demonstrated a people-first approach to building teams, consistently focusing on creating workplace cultures where future sales leaders are empowered to grow and achieve their goals. This leadership philosophy aligns perfectly with Scorebuddy's company values and commitment to fostering an environment of continuous learning and professional development.The timing of Claire's appointment is particularly strategic as Scorebuddy continues to innovate in the AI space. The company's recent product developments, including advanced GenAI capabilities for automated scoring and real-time agent assistance, are generating significant market interest. These innovations position Scorebuddy to address the evolving needs of contact centers seeking to balance operational efficiency with superior customer experience delivery.Scorebuddy currently serves over 50,000 users across 25 countries, helping customer-facing organizations boost customer experience, engage agents more effectively, mitigate compliance risks, and analyze interaction data to deliver valuable business insights. The platform's embedded AI solutions provide automated quality monitoring, real-time coaching capabilities, and comprehensive analytics that enable organizations to make data-driven decisions about their customer service operations.The contact center industry is undergoing significant transformation as organizations increasingly recognize the strategic importance of customer experience in driving business growth. Quality assurance has evolved from a compliance-focused function to a strategic capability that directly impacts customer satisfaction, agent performance, and business outcomes. Scorebuddy's comprehensive platform addresses this evolution by providing tools that not only monitor quality but also drive continuous improvement across all aspects of customer interaction management.Claire's deep understanding of enterprise sales cycles, combined with her experience in scaling technology companies, will be instrumental in accelerating Scorebuddy's market penetration. Her track record includes successfully navigating complex enterprise sales processes, building strategic partnerships, and developing channel strategies that have consistently delivered above-market growth rates.The appointment also positions Scorebuddy to capitalize on increasing demand for AI-powered customer service solutions. As organizations seek to balance the efficiency gains of automation with the human touch required for exceptional customer experiences, Scorebuddy's platform provides the insights and tools necessary to optimize this balance effectively.Looking ahead, Claire will focus on expanding Scorebuddy's presence in key markets while strengthening relationships with existing customers and partners. Her immediate priorities include scaling the sales organization to support accelerated growth, developing new market entry strategies, and enhancing the company's partner ecosystem to maximize market reach and customer success.About ScorebuddyScorebuddy is a leading contact center quality assurance platform powered by embedded AI solutions. With over 50,000 users across 25 countries, Scorebuddy helps customer-facing organizations boost customer experience, engage agents, mitigate compliance risk, and analyze data to deliver valuable insights. The platform's comprehensive suite of AI-powered tools includes automated scoring, real-time coaching, and advanced analytics capabilities that enable organizations to optimize their customer service operations while maintaining the highest quality standards. Learn more at .

