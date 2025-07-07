KPN Reports On Progress Of € 250M Share Buyback
The total number of ordinary shares repurchased until 4 July 2025 is 54,053,738 for a total consideration of € 216.2m.
Transaction details of the share buyback are available on our website .
Formal disclosures:
Royal KPN N.V.
Head of IR: Matthijs van Leijenhorst
Inside information: Yes
Topic: KPN reports on progress of € 250m share buyback
07/07/2025
KPN-SBB
Attachment
-
KPN reports on progress of EUR 250m share buyback
Legal Disclaimer:
