MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KPN has repurchased 1,655,000 KPN ordinary shares in the period from 30 June to 4 July 2025. The shares were repurchased at an average price of € 4.11 per share for a total consideration of € 6.8m. These repurchases are part of the € 250m share buyback started on 25 February 2025 and reflect KPN's commitment to structurally return additional capital to its shareholders.

The total number of ordinary shares repurchased until 4 July 2025 is 54,053,738 for a total consideration of € 216.2m.

Transaction details of the share buyback are available on our website .

Formal disclosures:

Royal KPN N.V.

Head of IR: Matthijs van Leijenhorst

Inside information: Yes

Topic: KPN reports on progress of € 250m share buyback

07/07/2025

KPN-SBB

Attachment

KPN reports on progress of EUR 250m share buyback