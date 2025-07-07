Lawsuit Alert: Investors Who Lost Over $250,000 With Shares Of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Should Contact The Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) shares.

Investors who purchased in excess of $250,000 in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) between June 10, 2024 and June 9, 2025, have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: August 19, 2025. NASDAQ: AAPL investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On June 20, 2025, an investor inNASDAQ: AAPL shares filed a lawsuit against Apple Inc. over alleged violations of Securities Laws. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Apple misstated the time it would take to integrate the advanced artificial intelligence ("AI")-based Siri features into its devices, that accordingly, it was highly unlikely that these features would be available for the iPhone 16, that the lack of such advanced AI-based features would hurt iPhone 16 sales, and that as a result, Apple's business and/or financial prospects were overstated.

Those who purchased Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market.

