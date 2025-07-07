Lawsuit Alert: Investors Who Lost Over $250,000 With Shares Of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Should Contact The Shareholders Foundation

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-07-07
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN DIEGO, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) shares.

Investors who purchased in excess of $250,000 in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) between June 10, 2024 and June 9, 2025, have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: August 19, 2025. NASDAQ: AAPL investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On June 20, 2025, an investor inNASDAQ: AAPL shares filed a lawsuit against Apple Inc. over alleged violations of Securities Laws. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Apple misstated the time it would take to integrate the advanced artificial intelligence ("AI")-based Siri features into its devices, that accordingly, it was highly unlikely that these features would be available for the iPhone 16, that the lack of such advanced AI-based features would hurt iPhone 16 sales, and that as a result, Apple's business and/or financial prospects were overstated.

Those who purchased Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.
Michael Daniels
+1 (858) 779-1554
[email protected]
3111 Camino Del Rio North
Suite 423
San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

SOURCE Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

