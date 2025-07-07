Record Growth Fuels Next Phase For Revolving Games - Games Publishing, IP Deals & Player Expansion

MENAFN - PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh off record-breaking momentum across its game portfolio, Revolving Games is entering its next phase of growth driven by player adoption, product-first development, and a growing global community.

The company, known for building games that blend deep gameplay with real player rewards, now boasts over 700,000 installs and 40,000 paying customers across its titles and is preparing to scale through new content, major game launches, and the foundation of a player-powered publishing ecosystem.

Revolving Games

Revolving Games

Breakout Growth Across Live Games

After four years of development and $25 million invested, Revolving Games' latest title, War of Nova, has quickly emerged as one of the fastest-growing strategy games in its category. The real-time 4X strategy MMORPG is:



Tracking toward $30 million in annualized revenue

Seeing 40% that revenue generated by players on App Store and Google Play

Showing strong player retention and engagement with D1/D3/D7 retention rates of 45/38/26, respectively and 30 minute average session lengths Launching Season 2 with improved social features in August

In parallel, HatchKings, Revolving Games' social slots game, set a new on-chain gaming revenue record by generating $1.4 million in just 10 days, outperforming previous benchmarks set by leading Web3 games.

These numbers are more than just proof points. They signal what many have questioned - that Web3 games can, in fact, break into the mainstream. With nearly half of War of Nova's revenue coming from everyday mobile players, Revolving Games is closing the gap between traditional mobile gaming and next-generation, player-powered infrastructure.

A Growing Player Community and Publisher Ecosystem

With four launched games, a robust live service operation, and a loyal player base investing into its infrastructure, Revolving Games is laying the groundwork for a scalable, player-first publishing platform. The company's upcoming roadmap includes:



The launch of Skyborne: Phoenix Flight, a casual invest-express RPG reminiscent of Animal Crossing, set to debut in Limited Access later this year

Continued updates and seasonal content for War of Nova, HatchKings, and Hatchlings

Onboarding IP Partners into the Publisher Ecosystem The rollout of the RCADE Network, a player-powered infrastructure layer designed to connect games, studios, and players through real rewards and shared growth

"With the traction we're seeing across our live games and Skyborne: Phoenix Flight on deck, we believe Revolving Games is positioned to reach $60 million in ARR by the end of the year," added Ammar Zaeem, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Revolving Games . "It's a reflection of years of quiet work and our belief that building for real players - not hype - is what drives long-term growth."

Building for the Long Term

Backed by industry giants Pantera Capital , Animoca Brands, Polygon, and Rockstar Games' co-creator Dan Houser, Revolving Games has shown through its commercial success and rapid growth that it's leading the way for next-gen gaming.

"Four years ago, we set out to build games that people actually want to play and it still remains the mission," said Saad Zaeem, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Revolving Games . "Seeing War of Nova and HatchKings take off proves that when you focus on gameplay and community first, everything else follows."

Revolving Games has been recognized as #27 Forbes' Best Startup Employers and Newsweek's Greatest Startup Workplaces in 2025. The company continues to scale globally with studios in North America, Europe, and Asia.

About Revolving Games

Revolving Games is a global game developer and decentralized publisher creating scalable, player-owned gaming experiences through high-quality gameplay and connected infrastructure. With teams across North America, Europe, and Asia, the company has launched multiple titles spanning strategy, social simulation, and RPG genres.

Backed by prominent investors including Pantera Capital, Animoca Brands, Polygon, Dapper Labs, Permanens Capital Partners, and others, Revolving Games is setting new standards for what's possible in Web3 gaming, and has been recognized by Forbes and Newsweek as one of America's Best Startup Employers ( ) and Greatest Startup Workplaces ( ) in 2025.

Revolving Games is dedicated to building decentralized, long-lasting, and seriously fun games that rival the best of traditional AAA gaming. For more information, users can visit:



Website : /

Twitter : Discord :

Contact

Revolving Games

[email protected]

Photo -

Photo -

SOURCE Revolving Games

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED