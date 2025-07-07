Guizhou Universities Leverage Talent And Technological Strengths To Support Ecological Civilization Bringing Classrooms And Laboratories Into Nature

MENAFN - GetNews) Tea is a key pillar of Sri Lanka's economy. However, the tea cultivation process faces significant challenges, including frequent and severe outbreaks of pests and diseases, low pesticide utilization efficiency, and excessive pesticide residues.

In 2024, following the approval and launch of the China-Sri Lanka Joint Laboratory for Green Tea Pest Management under the Belt and Road Initiative-led by Guizhou University and endorsed by China's Ministry of Science and Technology-the university's National Key Laboratory of Green Pesticide Development mobilized its expertise to support sustainable growth in Sri Lanka's tea industry.

The team has developed a suite of advanced solutions, including big data–driven technologies for precision pesticide reduction, integrated biological control systems for managing tea plant pests, weeds, and diseases, and risk monitoring and mitigation technologies for pesticide residues in tea. These innovations have provided strong technical support for the green development of the local tea sector.

Leveraging Talent and Technological Strengths to Tackle Ecological Challenges and Empower Green Development

In recent years, universities in Guizhou have aligned their efforts with the mandates of China's first National Ecological Civilization Pilot Zone and Ecological Civilization Demonstration Zone. By focusing on talent development, scientific innovation, and community engagement, these institutions are providing strong intellectual support to safeguard both economic development and ecological integrity.

Overcoming Challenges and Strengthening the Foundations of Ecological Governance

Guizhou is known for its beautiful yet fragile ecosystems. Faced with real-world challenges in ecological management, local universities have targeted key technological bottlenecks and developed scientific solutions to improve environmental protection.

The province is home to extensive areas of rhododendron, renowned for their unique landscapes. However, few people are aware that several native rhododendron species in Guizhou are now classified as endangered.

One example is the Libo Rhododendron, which is endemic to the limestone karst landscapes of Libo County. With fewer than 80 mature wild plants remaining in the region and an extremely narrow habitat range, its survival is under serious threat.

To address this, researchers from Guizhou Minzu University have partnered with the Maolan National Nature Reserve to focus on the development and conservation of germplasm resources. Their efforts have led to the establishment of one in-situ conservation site and three ex-situ demonstration plots, as well as the granting of a patent for asexual propagation technology. These initiatives have laid a solid foundation for population recovery and further reproductive research.

Guizhou Minzu University Team Conducts Rhododendron Field Surveys, Photo courtesy of Guizhou Minzu University

Safeguarding Endangered Species and Strengthening Ecosystem Resilience; Advancing Sustainable Development through Ecological Agriculture Systems

In Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, the region's unique landscape-characterized by "nine parts mountains, half part water, and half part farmland"-has given rise to an innovative, locally driven agricultural model: the integrated "rice–fish–duck" system. This symbiotic farming method enables the simultaneous cultivation of rice, fish, and ducks, alleviating human–land conflict, meeting local subsistence needs, preventing environmental pollution, and protecting biodiversity.

With the rise of modern agriculture, however, this traditional system is increasingly at risk of disruption and urgently requires scientific research and protection. Since 2007, the Institute of Geographic Sciences and Natural Resources Research under the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Kaili University, in collaboration with domestic and international research institutions, have conducted a 15-year study and fieldwork initiative on the rice–fish–duck system. Their work has demonstrated its ecological value in conserving biodiversity, controlling pests and diseases, and preserving soil and water.

In 2011, the rice–fish–duck system was recognized by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) as a "Globally Important Agricultural Heritage System"-the first agricultural heritage site in an ethnic minority region of China. Today, the ecological farming model continues to flourish across Qiandongnan. As of this year, Congjiang County alone has developed 129,000 mu (approx. 8,600 hectares) of rice–fish–duck farmland.

Turning Green Resources into Economic Value: Empowering Ecological Industry Revitalization

Green industries represent a key pathway for translating ecological value into economic benefits. Guizhou's universities are focusing on the province's unique natural resources to support the eco-friendly transformation of traditional industries and foster the growth of emerging green sectors.

Earlier this spring, the honey plum (fengtang li) orchards in Shuli Village, Xiaxi Town, Kaili, faced a major threat: low temperatures and prolonged rainfall hit just as the plum trees entered their flowering stage, putting fruit set rates at risk of falling by 50%. In response, Professor Chen Hong's team from Guizhou University promptly arrived on-site and recommended targeted fertilization and pesticide strategies to safeguard the crop. Thanks to these timely interventions, the plums have now entered the market successfully.

The fengtang li is a premium local plum variety selectively bred in Guizhou. Known for its high market value, it also plays a significant role in efforts to combat rocky desertification. However, the tree's vigorous growth, late fruiting, and low fruit set-exacerbated by increasingly frequent adverse weather during the flowering period, such as cold snaps, heatwaves, rain, and drought-have severely impacted both yield and quality, posing a serious threat to the sustainable development of the industry.

In response, Professor Chen's team has developed innovative cultivation techniques aimed at achieving earlier and higher-yield harvests, as well as improving fruit quality. They have also established a comprehensive ecological cultivation system tailored to fengtang li. These methods have now been applied across over 100,000 mu (approximately 6,700 hectares) in key production areas such as Zhenning, Huishui, and Kaili.

Guizhou University Team Offers On-Site Guidance for Honey Plum Cultivation, Photo courtesy of Guizhou University

From Farm Fields to Factory Floors: Transforming Green Resources into Economic Value

The practice of“turning green into gold” is expanding beyond farms and into enterprise operations.

Agricultural waste disposal has long been a source of concern. Guizhou Yukuan Agricultural Development Co., Ltd., which has spent four years working in the field of straw utilization and livestock and poultry waste treatment, has established a relatively comprehensive system for straw collection, storage, and utilization. The company recycles over 12,000 tons of straw annually and operates a 100,000-ton capacity organic fertilizer production line. However, as the company's representative candidly noted,“The efficiency of manure treatment remains low and costs are high-an industry-wide challenge.”

In June of this year, Guizhou Minzu University and Yukuan Agricultural Development signed a deepened cooperation agreement. Building on their existing partnership, they will jointly establish an R&D platform, collaborate on talent development, and focus on multiple agricultural waste utilization projects. By aligning efforts on key technological breakthroughs, the two parties aim to accelerate the resolution of long-standing technical bottlenecks.

University–Industry Collaboration Fuels Green Industry Upgrades

According to Liu Taoze, Associate Dean of the School of Ecological and Environmental Engineering at Guizhou Minzu University, universities are actively leveraging scientific research to respond to industry needs. This, he emphasized, will provide strong momentum for advancing the resource-efficient utilization of agricultural waste.

Cultivating Ecological Awareness: Laying the Foundation for a Greener Future

Raising public ecological literacy is vital to long-term sustainable development. Guizhou's universities are capitalizing on their role as knowledge hubs to sow the seeds of green consciousness in ways that are relatable, visible, and impactful for the general public.

“Impressive!” said Mr. Gong after touring the Eco-Museum at Kaili University.“Absolutely worth the visit.” Located in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture-known for its rich biodiversity and vibrant ethnic cultures-Kaili University has embraced science popularization as a key responsibility in recent years. Through the Eco-Museum, it has pioneered a science education model that integrates interdisciplinary learning, digital innovation, and immersive experiences.

The museum features curated exhibits showcasing local paleontological specimens, insect collections, rare flora and fauna, ancient forest ecosystems, traditional rice farming culture, and indigenous livestock and poultry breeds. This unique exhibition approach, combined with the region's rich ecological resources, has proven especially popular among youth.

Its virtual reality (VR) experience hall-free from the constraints of time and space-has welcomed over 11,000 visitors from both China and abroad over the past five years. The museum has successfully created a positive cycle in which academic research fuels public science education, and science education in turn enhances classroom teaching.

A Glimpse Inside the Eco-Museum at Kaili University, Photo courtesy of Kaili University

Bringing People In, Reaching Out: Advancing Wetland Education and Ecological Awareness

Recognizing the rare, fragile, and functionally vital nature of Guizhou's wetlands, the School of Ecological and Environmental Engineering at Guizhou Minzu University has taken the lead in building public education systems for four national wetland parks in the province. Through the development of comprehensive signage and tour guide systems, the creation of professional educational content, and hands-on outreach efforts-including videos, exhibition panels, and case studies-the university is helping the public clearly understand the critical importance of wetland conservation and fostering a stronger sense of environmental stewardship.

Toward Broader Consensus and Impact

A broader consensus on ecological civilization is taking shape. By the end of 2024, the special report“Case Repository and Scientific Practice Projects on Ecological Civilization Construction” was officially released. The project highlights innovative achievements across six key areas: green transformation, environmental pollution prevention and control, ecosystem protection and restoration, realization of ecological product value, development of ecological civilization governance systems, and promotion of sustainable lifestyles.

“Guizhou and other ecological civilization pilot zones have achieved remarkable progress, offering valuable lessons and inspiration for ecological advancement both nationwide and globally,” said Zhang Zaijie, Director of the Institute for Green Development Strategy at Guizhou University of Finance and Economics, which led the project. He emphasized the institute's continued commitment to contributing knowledge and expertise in support of the goal of harmonious coexistence between humanity and nature, and to driving ecological civilization to new heights.