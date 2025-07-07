Good360 Mobilizes Supplies And Support For Families Impacted By Central Texas Flooding
This historic disaster has claimed at least 80 lives, including 28 children, and displaced countless families across Kerr County and surrounding areas. As communities begin the long process of recovery, immediate access to essential supplies is critical.
Good360 is actively working with local and national nonprofit partners to assess urgent needs and deliver vital goods to shelters and affected neighborhoods. Based on our extensive disaster response experience, the most urgently needed items include:
- Cleanup kits (gloves, bleach, mops) to help families safely return to their homes Bottled water and hygiene supplies to reduce health risks Diapers, wipes, and infant formula for displaced infants and toddlers Clothing, protective boots, and other essentials for families who have lost everything Fans and dehumidifiers to prevent mold and protect health in damaged homes Portable solar equipment to provide critical power for response operations and community shelters
“The devastation unfolding in Texas is both tragic and urgent. Good360 stands ready to leverage our partners and national network to deliver life sustaining supplies where they are needed most,” said Cinira Baldi, CEO at Good360. “Disasters of this scale require a coordinated response and the generosity of both businesses and individuals to help communities recover.”
How You Can Help
Your donation today can bring hope and healing to families who need it most. Every dollar helps us provide the essential items that make recovery possible. Donate Now .
Central Texas Floods
