Centre To Invest Rs 5000 Crore In Multiple Projects In NE Region: Union Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, July 7 (IANS) Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced multiple initiatives by the Union government to boost the waterways and maritime sector in the northeastern region.

With an investment of Rs 5,000 crores earmarked, the Union government has drawn up major initiatives in this regard.

Over the past 11 years, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) has transformed India's maritime sector with record growth in cargo handling, capacity and coastal shipping.

Major ports have nearly doubled their capacity, cruise tourism is rising with ambitious new terminals, and 50,000 youth from the Northeast will be trained for maritime jobs.

Key legislative and digital reforms, green shipping initiatives, and projects like the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project are strengthening regional connectivity and trade.

India's ports are now globally competitive, with nine ranking in the World Bank's top 100, and Visakhapatnam Port reaching the top 20.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarbananda Sonowal said,“Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have revitalised India's maritime sector as never before. From historic growth in port capacity and cargo handling to pioneering green shipping, cruise tourism and skill development for our youth - these achievements reflect the Modi government's unwavering commitment to make India a global maritime powerhouse and drive inclusive development across every coastal and riverine region.”

At the press conference, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the government aims to train 50,000 youth from the region in maritime skills over the next decade, offering them assured employment opportunities in the growing sector.

The Maritime Skill Development Centre (MSDC) in Guwahati, as well as the upcoming Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Dibrugarh, aims to power this transformation.

The CoE will be developed with an investment of Rs 200 crores. Both centres are likely to produce 500 jobs annually. The Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal, said,

“PM Modi has always envisioned how Yuva Shakti can bring about real transformation in the country. Our vision is to train, enable and empower 50,000 youth from the Northeast with world-class maritime skills over the next decade, ensuring meaningful employment and growth. Our centres in Guwahati & Dibrugarh will be the backbone of this transformation.”

The Ministry has undertaken projects worth Rs 1,000 crore in the Northeast's inland waterways sector over the past two years, with Rs 300 crore works completed and Rs 700 crore slated for completion by 2025.

Major initiatives include permanent cargo terminals at Pandu, Jogighopa, Dhubri, Bogibeel, Karimganj and Badarpur; year-round fairway dredging; a new approach road to Pandu Port; heritage restoration in Dibrugarh; tourist jetties worth Rs 299 crore; skill development centres at Guwahati and Dibrugarh; and plans for lighthouses at Bogibeel, Biswanath Ghat, Silghat and Pandu.

Feasibility studies have been completed and found feasible for operation in Guwahati, Tezpur and Dibrugarh, and cruise vessels are being procured under central schemes.

For Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura, the efforts are on to expand IWT infrastructure and promote water-based tourism. The operationalisation of the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol Route (IBPR) offers new trade routes bypassing the Siliguri Corridor, strengthening regional connectivity and aligning with the broader vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Responding to a query on the status of the Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport Project (KMTTP), Sarbananda Sonowal said,“Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project is the result of the India-Myanmar Friendship Treaty. This is a strategic initiative to enhance connectivity between India's Northeast and Myanmar, is set to be fully operational by 2027.”

He added that the Northeast stands at the heart of Bharat's development agenda.

“Empowered by PM Modi's transformative 'Act East' policy, this once landlocked region is now poised for direct and shorter access to international sea routes,” he said.

He added that the swift execution of the Sittwe Port in Myanmar is a testament to this commitment.

“Once fully operational, the region will unlock new trade opportunities not just for Northeast India, but also for Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar by connecting them with Southeast Asia,” he said.