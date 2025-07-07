Corza Medical Announces The Launch Of The Expanded Onatec Ophthalmic Suture Portfolio
The nearly 130 products in the suture portfolio are designed solely for ophthalmic and oculoplastic surgery and include a full spectrum of absorbable and non-absorbable sutures. These additions reinforce Corza Medical's position as a dedicated partner in ophthalmic innovation, offering solutions tailored to the evolving needs of surgeons worldwide.
Along with the line of sutures are Onatec Needles, which are crafted from premium, highly tempered stainless steel. Each needle offers exceptional resistance to bending and breakage. The precise, automated manufacturing results in optimal needle geometry and grind accuracy, enabling suturing of the most delicate tissues. Paired together, the suture and needle deliver greater tactile feedback and enhanced control with every pass, which are qualities essential to delicate ophthalmic surgery.
"Our ophthalmic sutures, instruments, plugs, devices, and biologics exemplify precision and craftsmanship," said Jack Simmons, president, Medical Devices at Corza Medical. "With the expansion of Onatec ophthalmic sutures, Corza Medical continues to lead in providing procedure-relevant solutions. We are proud to be the only company offering a dedicated ophthalmic suture portfolio that serves every stage of the surgical journey, from cut to close."
About Corza Medical
Corza Medical is a leading global medical technology Company that specializes in innovative surgical solutions and technologies. With a global team of approximately 3,000 employees supporting clinicians, distributor partners and medical device companies worldwide, Corza provides healthcare professionals with a platform of surgical technologies featuring many industry-leading brands, including Quill® barbed sutures, Sharpoint® Plus and LookTM surgical sutures, Katena® reusable and BlinkTM single-use ophthalmic instruments, Barron corneal transplant devices, Sharpoint® microsurgical knives and the TachoSil® fibrin sealant patch.
Learn more at .
Media Contact:
Suzanne Hatcher
Global Communications
Corza Medical
...
Legal Disclaimer:
