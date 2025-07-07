Ancora Software Announces Strong Q2 Growth And Record-Breaking June Performance

Intelligent Document Processing with a focus on Intelligent Document Classification and Advanced Data Capture

ancora Software adds 83 new Q2 customers-77 in multi-year SaaS deals-and posts record-breaking revenue in June, driven by innovation and automation demand.

- Nick Bova, VP of Sales & Marketing at ancora SoftwareSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ancora Software, Inc., a leading provider of Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) solutions, is proud to announce continued strong growth in the second quarter of 2025. Following the addition of 104 new customers in Q1, ancora successfully adding 83 new customers in Q2, with an impressive 77 of those being multi-year SaaS agreements-a clear indicator of strong customer confidence and long-term commitment to ancora's solutions.In addition to the impressive second-quarter growth, June 2025 marked the best month in company history for both new booked revenue and recognized revenue. This milestone highlights the accelerating demand for automation technologies that drive operational efficiency, reduce manual processes, and deliver rapid return on investment for businesses of all sizes.A key factor behind this sustained growth is ancora's unrelenting pursuit of technological advancements. The company continues to deliver innovative solutions that simplify complex document-driven processes, combining AI, machine learning, and modern automation capabilities to meet the evolving needs of businesses worldwide.“We are incredibly proud of these achievements,” said Nick Bova, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at ancora Software.“This sustained momentum is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our talented employees and the continued trust of our valued partners. Together, we are delivering real value by helping organizations streamline and automate their most complex document-driven processes.”ancora's continued success reflects its commitment to simplifying document processing through scalable, AI-powered solutions that serve a broad range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, healthcare, retail, financial services, construction, and more.The company extends its sincere appreciation to its dedicated employees and strategic partners, whose continued commitment and collaboration are the driving forces behind ancora's ongoing growth and success.About ancora Software, Inc.ancora Software, Inc. is a leading provider of Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) solutions that help organizations automate the capture, classification, and extraction of data from complex documents. Powered by AI and machine learning, ancora's platform enables businesses to reduce costs, increase accuracy, and accelerate business processes.For more information, visit or contact ....

