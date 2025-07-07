Alpha Schools Announce Rapid Nationwide Expansion Through Strategic Partnership With Guidepost Montessori

New K–3 Campuses Set to Open This Fall, Bringing Transformative Education to Families in California, Florida, North Carolina, Texas and Virginia

AUSTIN, Texas, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha School , the innovative name in K-12 education that's revolutionizing how children learn, today announced major expansion plans to meet unprecedented nationwide demand. Through an innovative partnership with Guidepost Montessori, Alpha School will open K-3 elementary micro schools in nine new locations this fall, dramatically increasing Alpha's reach while reducing the typical 1-2 year timeline required for new school openings. Locations include Charlotte (NC), Raleigh (NC), Folsom (CA), Palm Beach (CA), Chantilly (VA), Lake Forest (CA), Austin (TX) and Plano (TX).

The expansion allows the personalized AI-powered educational model to become accessible immediately to hundreds of founding families across the country. These families, instrumental to Alpha's success, will now have the opportunity to enroll their children, in addition to new families ready to move on from traditional education, with classes starting in the upcoming 2025-2026 school year.

"The demand for Alpha's educational model has exceeded all expectations," said MacKenzie Price, co-founder of the rapidly expanding school network. "This partnership with Guidepost allows us to grow faster than ever-without compromising the core elements that make Alpha special. We're giving families immediate access to a school where children fall in love with learning, build academic mastery while learning life skills from a very young age."

The Alpha School educational model is built on three core commitments: the promise that children love school, master academics in just two hours per day and develop valuable life skills through collaborative, hands-on workshops. This approach has resonated with families seeking alternatives to traditional schooling, that prioritize both academic excellence and practical life preparation.

By partnering with Guidepost, Alpha is able to launch micro-schools that preserve its signature small-group, personalized learning experience-while expanding quickly to meet growing demand. Each new campus will offer Alpha's proven curriculum and innovative approach, led by specially trained educators who are deeply aligned with the mission to reimagine what school can be, now and in the future.

"Families everywhere are realizing that academic excellence doesn't have to come at the expense of joy, purpose, or curiosity," adds Price. "At Alpha, we're transforming early education by helping young students build strong reading and math foundations in just two hours a day. The rest of their time is spent exploring hands-on, play-based workshops that teach creativity and collaboration while leaning into students' personal passions. It's a model that keeps kids engaged, confident and genuinely excited to come to school."

For more information about Alpha School and the new micro-school locations, visit .

About Alpha Schools

Alpha Schools is reinventing education for the 21st century by combining cutting-edge AI technology with a human-centered approach to learning. At Alpha, students complete all core academics in just two hours each morning through personalized, mastery-based learning powered by adaptive AI tools. Afternoons are dedicated to building real-world skills-like critical thinking, public speaking, entrepreneurship and leadership-through hands-on workshops and passion-driven projects. Founded in 2016, Alpha Schools currently operates campuses in Austin, Brownsville, and Miami, with new schools opening in New York, Santa Barbara, Sacramento, Tampa, Houston, Ft. Worth, and beyond. Alpha's mission is to help students love school, master core curriculum in less time, and leave each day inspired to create.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Daphne Ortiz

Statement PR

312-488-3472

[email protected]

SOURCE Alpha School

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED