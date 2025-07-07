24/7 Market News: Siyata Mobile Advances Toward Nasdaq Approval In $185M Merger With Core Gaming

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2025) - 247marketnews , a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information, reports thatcontinues to advance its landmark, a transaction that will mark Siyata's official entry into the fast-growing AI-powered gaming sector, pending, which was expected second quarter of 2025.

Initially targeted for closure in Q2 2025, the merger is pending Nasdaq approval, which could happen any moment, positioning Siyata Mobile and Core Gaming to redefine their role in the $28 billion mobile gaming industry.

"Going public via reverse merger gives Core Gaming access to capital markets, enhances our ability to fund growth, and expands our gaming business. It also allows us to explore strategic acquisitions. We are committed to honoring legacy Siyata shareholders with a guaranteed 10% equity post-merger. Our long-term strategy is focused on delivering value across the entire shareholder base. Our goal, though not a forecast, is to exceed $100 million in revenue in 2025 and to have the consolidated company profitable," said Aitan Zachary, CEO of Core Gaming and, post-merger, the combined companies, during his AMA presentation.

Core Gaming: A Rising Force in AI Gaming

Core Gaming's portfolio consists of more than 2,100 games , boasting over 790 million cumulative downloads and an impressive 43 million monthly active users (MAUs) . Its newly launched AI COMIC App , which enables users to create visual content using advanced AI tools, is already gaining traction with strong monetization and user retention metrics.

The company's financial trajectory is equally compelling:



$13.2M revenue in 2021

$38.9M in 2022

$57.0M in 2023 Estimated $80.8M in 2024

A New Growth Chapter for Siyata Shareholders

Following the merger, Siyata Mobile shareholders will retain a minimum 10% equity interest in the combined entity. If necessary, the company also plans to issue a special dividend , underscoring its commitment to legacy shareholders.

With 43 million MAUs and a growing portfolio of high-retention titles, Core Gaming is attempting to position to capitalize on these benchmarks.

Please click here for a Deeper Dive on MAU Valuation Models, or insights from the ValueScope Report .







Core Gaming

About Core Gaming

Core Gaming is an international AI-driven mobile games and applications developer headquartered in Miami, Florida. The company has developed and co-developed over 2,100 games, driven more than 780 million downloads, and reached more than 43 million monthly active users across 140 countries. Core's mission is to build globally scalable AI products that power entertainment, productivity, and creative expression.

For more information on Core Gaming's latest developments and offerings, visit .

Contact for Analyst Report coverage and other investor/public relations services.

For additional 247marketnews Siyata disclosure .

About 24/7 Market News

As a pioneer in digital financial market media, 24/7 Market News (24/7MN) is dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information. 24/7 MN incorporates comprehensive corporate communications resources and tools to engage the investment community. Visit 24/7 Market News website here .

24/7 MARKET NEWS, INC Disclaimer

Please go to for disclaimer information.

CONTACT:

24/7 Market News









To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: 24/7 Market News