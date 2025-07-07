Chinaamc Stays Ahead In Asset Managers' Race To Build Foothold In China's Answer To Nasdaq
|
|
Index the Fund tracks
|
AUM
|
Broad-based
|
SSE STAR 50 index
|
833.4
|
SSE STAR 100 index
|
33.58
|
SSE STAR 200 index
|
0.2
|
SSE STAR Composite index
|
19.9
|
CSI STAR & ChiNext 50 index
|
44.6
|
Theme & Sector
|
SSE STAR Semiconductor Material
|
2.52
|
SSE STAR Artificial Intelligence index
|
0.86
|
SSE STAR Biopharmaceuticals index
|
0.37
Source: Wind, data as of June 30 2025
ChinaAMC is among the first Chinese managers to build presence in the innovation-driven board, having launched its first STAR Market 50 ETF back in November 2020. As of June 30, the ETF behemoth has grown to be the largest of its kind, with an AUM of 83.34 billion yuan and is accessible via the ETF Connect program.
The ETF tracks STAR market Composite Index, at 1.94 billion yuan, is the second largest of its kind in China, outranking 13 competitors. The combined asset of eight ETFs under ChinaAMC flagship total 93.54 billion yuan, the largest among its peers.
"ChinaAMC strives to offers the most comprehensive lineup of STAR market-related ETFs, allowing investors to deploy position in the market within the ChinaAMC universe," said Xu Meng, Executive Manager of Quantitative In-vesting, ChinaAMC.
About ChinaAMC
Founded in April, 1998, China Asset Management is one of the first mutual fund managers in China. Since its inception, ChinaAMC has led the asset management industry with more than two decades of track-record in product innovation. ChinaAMC offers multi-asset investment solutions and one-stop services to investors with various risk-return profiles.
As of June 30, 2025, ChinaAMC's total AUM exceeded RMB 3 trillion ($418.6 billion), making it one of the largest asset managers in China.
ChinaAMC identifies its core strength as discovering, defining and managing assets, as it offers a balanced mix of asset classes, encompassing equity, fixed income, FOF, REITs, money market,etc. It has been the largest ETF manager in China for 20 consecutive years with an AUM of over RMB 750 billion.
|
Source: ChinaAMC and Wind. AUM includes subsidiaries. Data as of June 30, 2025. FX rate is sourced from PBoC.
Disclaimer
Investment involves risk, including possible loss of principal. The information contained herein is for reference only and does not constitute an offer or invitation to anyone to invest in any funds and has not been prepared in connection with any such offer.
SOURCE ChinaAMCWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
CommentsNo comment