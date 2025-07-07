Chinaamc Stays Ahead In Asset Managers' Race To Build Foothold In China's Answer To Nasdaq

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Chinese asset managers poured $4.47 into STAR Market in H2 to support tech companies, while ChinaAMC maintained its lead in number of product and AUM BEIJING, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- China's asset managers are flocking to the Shanghai Stock Exchange Science and Technology Innovation Board, known as China's answer to Nasdaq, pouring about 32 billion yuan ($4.47) into the sector in the first half of this year through 40 newly established ETFs. Also known as STAR Market, the board has become a magnet for investors due to its high exposure to China's tech-heavy sectors like semiconductors, biopharmaceuticals, and renewable energy. It has shown resilience as the trade shocks highlighted the urgency of technological self-reliance. Catering to investors' strong demand, China's asset managers have been competing with one another to launch broad-based ETFs, such as the STAR Market Composite Index-tracking ETFs, as well as sectoral ETFs such as ones that track STAR Market semiconductors, artificial intelligence, biopharmaceuticals and new energy indices, according to data from Wind. Among these new launches, China Asset Management (referred as ChinaAMC below) is the most active manager, with four products launched this year alone. The latest addition is a product that tracks biopharmaceutical companies in STAR market launched in May that drew in 200 million yuan. Upon the latest offering, ChinaAMC has built a product line in STAR Market that features eight ETFs, covering both broad-based, thematic and sector ETFs (see details in the chart), leading in both number of products and AUM. ChinaAMC's product lineup in STAR Market



Index the Fund tracks AUM

(100 m) Broad-based SSE STAR 50 index 833.4 SSE STAR 100 index 33.58 SSE STAR 200 index 0.2 SSE STAR Composite index 19.9 CSI STAR & ChiNext 50 index 44.6 Theme & Sector SSE STAR Semiconductor Material

& Equipment index 2.52 SSE STAR Artificial Intelligence index 0.86 SSE STAR Biopharmaceuticals index 0.37

Source: Wind, data as of June 30 2025

ChinaAMC is among the first Chinese managers to build presence in the innovation-driven board, having launched its first STAR Market 50 ETF back in November 2020. As of June 30, the ETF behemoth has grown to be the largest of its kind, with an AUM of 83.34 billion yuan and is accessible via the ETF Connect program.

The ETF tracks STAR market Composite Index, at 1.94 billion yuan, is the second largest of its kind in China, outranking 13 competitors. The combined asset of eight ETFs under ChinaAMC flagship total 93.54 billion yuan, the largest among its peers.

"ChinaAMC strives to offers the most comprehensive lineup of STAR market-related ETFs, allowing investors to deploy position in the market within the ChinaAMC universe," said Xu Meng, Executive Manager of Quantitative In-vesting, ChinaAMC.

About ChinaAMC

Founded in April, 1998, China Asset Management is one of the first mutual fund managers in China. Since its inception, ChinaAMC has led the asset management industry with more than two decades of track-record in product innovation. ChinaAMC offers multi-asset investment solutions and one-stop services to investors with various risk-return profiles.

As of June 30, 2025, ChinaAMC's total AUM exceeded RMB 3 trillion ($418.6 billion), making it one of the largest asset managers in China.

ChinaAMC identifies its core strength as discovering, defining and managing assets, as it offers a balanced mix of asset classes, encompassing equity, fixed income, FOF, REITs, money market,etc. It has been the largest ETF manager in China for 20 consecutive years with an AUM of over RMB 750 billion.

Source: ChinaAMC and Wind. AUM includes subsidiaries. Data as of June 30, 2025. FX rate is sourced from PBoC.

