Pomerantz LLP And The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Announce Proposed Class Action Settlement On Behalf Of Purchasers Of Securities Of Capstone Green Energy Corporation CGEH
| Clerk's Office
United States District Court
for the Central District of California
Clerk of the Court
Brian D. Karth
First Street Court House
350 W. 1st Street
Angeles, CA 90012
| Lead Counsel
Pomerantz LLP
Brenda Szydlo, Esq.
600 Third Avenue, 20th Fl.
New York, NY 10016
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
Jonathan Stern, Esq.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Fl.
New York, NY 10016
| Defendants' Counsel
Latham & Watkins LLP
Colleen C. Smith
12670 High Bluff Drive
San Diego, CA 92130
Latham & Watkins LLP
Kathryn George
330 N Wabash Ave, Ste. 2800
Chicago, IL 60611
PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, THE CLERK'S OFFICE, DEFENDANTS, OR THEIR COUNSEL REGARDING THIS SUMMARY NOTICE. ALL QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SUMMARY NOTICE, THE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT, OR YOUR ELIGIBILITY TO PARTICIPATE IN THE SETTLEMENT SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO LEAD COUNSEL OR THE CLAIMS ADMINISTRATOR.
Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice and Claim Form, should be made to Lead Counsel:
Pomerantz LLP
Attn: Brenda Szydlo, Esq.
600 Third Avenue, 20th Floor
New York, New York 10016
Telephone: (212) 661-1100
Facsimile: (917) 463-1044
Email: ...
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
Attn: Jonathan Stern, Esq.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, New York 10016
Telephone: (212) 686-1060
Facsimile: (212) 202-3827
Email: ...
Requests for the Notice and Claim Form should be made to:
Thomas Spitzer v. Robert C. Flexon et al., No. 2:23-cv-08659
c/o Strategic Claims Services
600 N. Jackson St., Ste. 205
P.O. Box 230
Media, PA 19063
Toll-Free Number: (866) 274-4004
Fax: (610) 565-7985
...
Dated: June 5, 2025
| BY ORDER OF THE UNITED STATES
DISTRICT COURT FOR THE CENTRAL
DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA
