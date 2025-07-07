Pomerantz LLP And The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Announce Proposed Class Action Settlement On Behalf Of Purchasers Of Securities Of Capstone Green Energy Corporation CGEH

SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT; (II) SETTLEMENT FAIRNESS HEARING; AND (III) MOTION FOR AN AWARD OF ATTORNEYS' FEES, REIMBURSEMENT OF LITIGATION EXPENSES, AND AWARDS TO PLAINTIFFS

TO: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded Capstone Green Energy Corporation (“Capstone”) securities between November 11, 2020 and October 4, 2023, inclusive, and were allegedly damaged thereby (the“Settlement Class”).

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY, AS YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Central District of California, that the above-captioned litigation (the“Action”) has been preliminarily certified as a class action on behalf of the Settlement Class, except for certain persons and entities who are excluded from the Settlement Class by definition as set forth in the full printed Notice of (I) Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement; (II) Settlement Fairness Hearing; and (III) Motion for an Award of Attorneys' Fees, Reimbursement of Litigation Expenses, and Awards to Plaintiffs (the“Notice”).

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that Plaintiffs in the Action have reached a proposed settlement of the Action for $2,250,000 in cash (the“Settlement”), that, if approved, will resolve all claims in the Action.

A hearing will be held on November 13, 2025 at 10:00 A.M., before the Honorable Hernán D. Vera, United States District Judge of the United States District Court for the Central District of California, First Street Courthouse, 350 W. 1st Street, Los Angeles, California 90012, Courtroom 5B, to determine (i) whether the proposed Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants, and the Releases specified and described in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated April 4, 2025 (and in the Notice) should be granted; (iii) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved as fair and reasonable; and (iv) whether Lead Counsel's application for an award of attorneys' fees, reimbursement of expenses, and awards to Plaintiffs should be approved. The Court reserves the right to hold the Settlement Hearing telephonically or by other virtual means.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Settlement Fund. If you have not yet received the Notice and Proof of Claim Form (“Claim Form”), you may obtain copies of these documents by contacting the Claims Administrator at Thomas Spitzer v. Robert C. Flexon et al., No. 2:23-cv-08659, c/o Strategic Claims Services, P.O. Box 230, 600 N. Jackson St., Ste. 205, Media, PA 19063, Toll Free Number: (866) 274-4004, Fax: (610) 565-7985, Email: .... Copies of the Notice and Claim Form can also be downloaded from the website maintained by the Claims Administrator,

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, in order to be eligible to receive a payment under the proposed Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form to the Claims Administrator postmarked no later than October 23, 2025 or submitted electronically by 11:59 P.M. ET on October 23, 2025. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the net proceeds of the Settlement but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is received no later than October 23, 2025 by the Claims Administrator, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action and you will not be eligible to share in the proceeds of the Settlement.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees, reimbursement of litigation expenses, and/or awards to Plaintiffs, must be filed with the Clerk of the Court and delivered to Lead Counsel and Defendants' Counsel such that they are received no later than October 23, 2025: