Fuelcell Energy CEO Jason Few Applauds“One Big Beautiful Bill Act” As Catalyst For U.S. Clean Energy Leadership

DANBURY, Conn., July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCEL) President and CEO Jason Few has issued a statement praising the"One Big Beautiful Bill Act" (OBBBA) for its direct support of the fuel cell industry and its role in strengthening America's energy infrastructure, data center resilience, and clean manufacturing base.

“The 'One Big Beautiful Bill Act' is a landmark for American energy leadership-and it's time to set the record straight: clean energy was not sidelined,” said Few.“In fact, the bill includes direct, powerful provisions that support the fuel cell industry and reinforce the United States' position as a global leader in data center infrastructure and grid resilience.”

Few highlighted the reinstatement of the Investment Tax Credit (ITC) as a key win for the sector. He also emphasized the importance of preserving the transferability of federal tax credits, calling it“very important-especially for small- and mid-sized companies-to maintain the ability to monetize these credits.”

FuelCell Energy also expressed support for Congress' decision to modify hydrogen provisions in the bill, ensuring stability for companies that have already made significant investments in hydrogen.

“Supporters of the OBBBA deserve credit for moving the conversation toward a more inclusive, American-built and led, innovation-driven-and yes, clean-energy policy,” Few concluded.

