Little Caesars Brings The Heat To Dubai In First-Ever UAE Opening

Entry into the UAE marks a major step in the brand's global expansion strategy.

DETROIT, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Caesars, the world's third-largest pizza chain, is officially expanding to the United Arab Emirates. The first restaurant will open in July 2025 in the vibrant neighborhood of Al Barsha, Dubai, bringing the brand's iconic HOT-N-READY® pizza-celebrated for its high quality, affordability, and convenience-to local pizza lovers. Two additional locations are set to follow soon after in the neighborhoods of Jebel Ali and Al Ghadeer, further expanding Little Caesars footprint across the UAE.

Little Caesars entry into Dubai marks a significant step in the brand's global growth journey, introducing its signature menu and unmatched value to a new community of pizza lovers. The opening of the first Dubai location sets the stage for continued expansion across the region.

"Launching in Dubai marks an exciting milestone for Little Caesars as we continue expanding worldwide," said Paula Vissing, President, Global Retail. "We're thrilled to introduce pizza lovers in the UAE to our delicious offerings made with fresh ingredients and incredible value. With prices starting at just 24 AED for our large Classic Pizzas-including Pepperoni, Veggie, and Cheese-we're bringing unbeatable affordability to a market known for its dynamic food scene. With Dubai's rapid growth and diverse, vibrant population, we're excited to serve this thriving community and become part of its culinary landscape."

Little Caesars is excited to introduce its legendary pizza to Dubai, bringing a new option for those seeking delicious, high-quality food at a great price. To mark its entry into the UAE, the brand has crafted a menu designed with local preferences in mind, merging its global favorites with flavors that reflect the region's diverse culinary tastes. With an emphasis on freshness, flavor, and everyday convenience, Little Caesars aims to become a staple for pizza fans across the city. As Dubai continues to grow as a global hub for culture and cuisine, Little Caesars is proud to offer a bold, value-driven choice for residents and visitors alike.

Little Caesars expansion into the United Arab Emirates is made possible through its relationship with Almutairi Restaurants Group the exclusive franchisee for the UAE market. Almutairi Restaurants is an experienced franchisee group with a strong track record, already operating multiple Little Caesars locations in Kuwait under Las Palmas Restaurant Co. This trusted relationship ensures the brand's commitment to quality, value, and service will be carried forward in Dubai, while adapting thoughtfully to the preferences of the local community.

"We're proud to bring Little Caesars to Dubai and introduce its world-famous pizza to this dynamic and diverse city," said Abdulmohsan Al Mutairi, CEO Almutairi Restaurants Group. "Our experience in Kuwait has shown us the strong demand for high-quality, affordable pizza, and we're excited to now serve the growing community in Dubai with that same passion and dedication."

With deep regional expertise and a focus on operational excellence, Almutairi Restaurants Group is well-positioned to grow the Little Caesars brand across the UAE and deliver a fresh, exciting pizza experience to new guests.

Little Caesars debut in Dubai marks another exciting step in the brand's ongoing global expansion, following the recent opening in Delhi NCR, India, earlier this month. As the brand grows its presence across the region, it remains committed to offering communities a flavorful, affordable dining experience that fits into their busy lifestyles. With its entry into the UAE, Little Caesars continues to build on its momentum, bringing its signature pizza to even more pizza lovers around the world.

About Little Caesars®

Little Caesars, the Best Value in Pizza* in the United States, was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch as a single, family-owned restaurant in 1959 and is headquartered in downtown Detroit, Michigan. It is the third-largest pizza chain in the world, with restaurants in each of the 50 U.S. states and 30 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza, Crazy Puffs®, and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars uses quality ingredients, like fresh, never-frozen mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes. The brand is known for innovation and is home to the exclusive Pizza Portal® pickup, a heated, self-service mobile order pickup station.

A high-growth company with over 65 years in the $150 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars continually looks for franchisee candidates to join the team in markets worldwide. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers a simple operating system, a reputation for taste and value, and strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized characters in the country, Little Caesar. Little Caesars is proud to be part of the Ilitch Companies family of businesses.

For more, visit LittleCaesars and follow Little Caesars on TikTok , Instagram , and X .

*Limited to top 4 national pizza chains in the United States

SOURCE Little Caesars Pizza

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED