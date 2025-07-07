Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Appoints Rector To Institute For Advanced Training Of Doctors - Decree

2025-07-07 07:06:53
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. Nazim Panahov has been appointed rector of the Azerbaijan State Institute of Advanced Training of Doctors named after Aziz Aliyev, Trend reports.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

