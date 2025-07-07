HEARTWOOD PARTNERS EXITS ITS INVESTMENT IN M&Q HOLDINGS WITH SALE OF M&Q PACKAGING

The sale of M&Q is the second exit in 2025 for Heartwood Partners and the third year in a row with multiple exits.

Under Heartwood Partners' ownership, M&Q Packaging strengthened its management team with key strategic hires and made significant investments in proprietary manufacturing equipment and technology to expand capacity, streamline operations, and drive product innovation and quality. Additionally, the Company completed the acquisitions of FlavorSeal, which added proprietary spice transfer capabilities, and Zoop, which enhanced manufacturing capabilities and accelerated growth in the foodservice market.

M&Q's CEO, John Wurzburger, commented "Heartwood Partners' commitment to investing in quality people, systems, and operations has been instrumental in advancing M&Q's leadership in packaging solutions across our markets. Their collaborative approach and lower-leverage model created a strong foundation for exceptional customer service and sustainable long-term growth. We're excited to build on that momentum in our next chapter of ownership."

Mark Allsteadt, Co-Founder at Heartwood Partners stated: "This successful exit reflects the hard work and strategic vision shared by both our team and the Company's leadership. We're proud to have partnered with such a talented group, and we look forward to seeing the Company continue to thrive."

Finn Dixon & Herling LLP served as legal advisor and Raymond James served as financial advisor to M&Q and its investors.

About Heartwood Partners: Heartwood Partners, a middle market private equity firm founded in 1982, is differentiated by a unique lower-leverage, current cash yield approach designed to create partnership with continuing management. Our approach combines a conservative capital structure with strategic execution to support long-term growth, including organic and acquisition-driven expansion into new products, services, and end markets. In addition, we support each management team with our in-house Value Creation Specialists who provide deep, subject-matter expertise in strategic areas such as eCommerce and digital marketing, human capital and organizational design, and IT improvement and acquisition integration. We currently manage over $1.3 billion in investments and commitments as of 12/31/24, and our principals have invested in more than 100 platform and add-on acquisitions. Heartwood is currently investing from Heartwood Partners IV, LP, and is focused on founder, family and management-held businesses serving the niche manufacturing, specialty chemicals, food, agriculture, packaging, and industrial & consumer services markets. For additional information about Heartwood, please visit .