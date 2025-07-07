Maxbill Launches AI-Powered Web Self-Service To Transform Utility Customer Experience

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MaxBill unveils its AI-driven Self-Serve Portal for utility providers to automate service, personalize engagement, and reduce operational costs.

- Kirill Rechter, MaxBill CEOSURREY, WEYBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MaxBill, a global leader in AI-driven billing and customer management software for utilities and service providers, has announced the launch of its AI Self-Serve Portal - a next-generation digital engagement solution designed to transform customer experience across the utility sector. With this release, MaxBill continues to lead the digital transformation of energy, water, telecom, and municipal services by harnessing artificial intelligence, machine learning, and automation.Built for the complex demands of multi-play service providers, the MaxBill AI Self-Serve Portal empowers end customers to manage their accounts, view consumption data, and interact with providers in real-time. By applying cutting-edge natural language processing (NLP) and predictive analytics, the portal intelligently personalizes customer journeys, simplifies access to services, and minimizes the need for manual support.Key Features and Benefits:- Conversational AI and NLP: Enables human-like interactions for issue resolution, tariff changes, and inquiries, significantly improving customer satisfaction.- Real-Time Data Access: Customers can monitor usage and billing data across services such as electricity, water, broadband, and heating.- Personalized Dashboards: AI algorithms tailor each user interface based on customer profile, contract types, and usage behavior.- Cross-Platform Integration: The solution integrates seamlessly with MaxBill's AI Billing, Product Catalog, and Revenue Management suite.- Scalable Architecture: Designed to serve millions of residential and B2B customers while maintaining security, data privacy, and compliance.“Our AI web self-service portal is more than just a support tool - it's a self-learning system that reduces operational load, increases customer retention, and builds digital trust between utilities and their consumers,” said Kirill Rechter, CEO at MaxBill.“In today's service economy, utility providers need to offer the same level of personalization and responsiveness that customers expect from top-tier e-commerce and digital banking platforms. MaxBill delivers exactly that.”MaxBill's Web AI Self-Service Portal is especially beneficial for energy retailers, water utilities, smart city operators, and multi-utility conglomerates that seek to modernize customer engagement while keeping total cost of ownership low. The portal enhances customer service automation, accelerates time-to-resolution, and supports multi-language, multi-currency, and multi-contract environments.By embedding AI-driven decision-making and adaptive interfaces, MaxBill's solution addresses core industry challenges: rising customer expectations, resource limitations, and the shift toward usage-based, dynamic pricing models. The portal supports digital transformation strategies, aligns with smart metering rollouts, and fits seamlessly into customer information systems (CIS) and CRM modernization programs.About MaxBillMaxBill is a trusted provider of AI- native energy billing and utility billing , customer experience, and revenue management solutions for energy and utility companies, municipalities, and telco providers worldwide. With its modular platform and domain-specific expertise, MaxBill helps clients launch new services, optimize operations, and deliver exceptional customer value across complex service ecosystems.To learn more about MaxBill's AI Self-Serve Portal and how it enables next-generation customer experience in utilities, visit the AI Self-Care Portal for Modern Utilities page.Visit our website:

