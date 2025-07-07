How AI Diagnostics Are Reshaping The Global Medical Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore how AI-driven Smart Diagnostics are revolutionizing healthcare, as the market shifts from research to clinical practice. Discover the potential for premium diagnostics, pricing trends, and global expansion. This comprehensive report, with detailed Medicare Fee Payment Schedules, guides investment and market strategies.

Will Smart Diagnostics replace the physician? Will the power of Artificial Intelligence provide better diagnostics?

The market is moving out of a research mode into the clinic. The market is exploding as physicians use all the information they can get to battle disease. While Pharmaceutical Companies see the potential to make nearly any therapy viable. Find out how this new approach to diagnostics will change medical care forever.

Learn all about how players are jockeying for position in a market that is being created from scratch - and some players are pulling way out in front and expanding globally. It is a dynamic market situation with enormous opportunity where the right diagnostic with the right support can command premium pricing - and the science is developing at the same time creating new opportunities with regularity - and the cost of many diagnostics continues to fall.

This report provides data that analysts and planners can use. Hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help understand the new pricing for nucleic acid-based tests.



Forecast demand for new testing regimes or technologies.

Make research investment decisions.

Assistance in providing specific growth and market size estimates for new technology tests is provided without additional charges. Existing laboratories and hospitals can use the information directly to forecast and plan for clinical facilities growth.

The report includes detailed breakouts for 18 countries and 4 regions.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Strategic Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives, Marketing, and Business Development Staff

1.3 Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 What are Smart Diagnostics?

2.2 Market Definition

2.3 Methodology

2.4 Perspective: Healthcare and the IVD Industry

3 Market Overview

3.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

3.1.1 Academic Research Lab

3.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

3.1.3 Instrumentation Supplier

3.1.4 Chemical/Reagent Supplier

3.1.5 Pathology Supplier

3.1.6 Independent Clinical Laboratory

3.1.7 Public National/regional Laboratory

3.1.8 Hospital Laboratory

3.1.9 Physicians Office Lab (POLS)

3.1.10 Audit Body

3.1.11 Certification Body

3.2 Understanding Artificial Intelligence

3.2.1 Artificial intelligence

3.2.2 Machine learning

3.2.3 Deep learning

3.2.4 Convolutional neural networks

3.2.5 Generative adversarial networks

3.2.6 Limitations

3.3 AI Applications in IVD

3.3.1 Infectious Disease

3.3.1.1 Known vs. Unknown

3.3.1.2 TMI

3.3.1.3 Disease surveillance

3.3.1.4 Outbreak detection

3.3.1.5 Contact tracing

3.3.1.6 Forecasting

3.3.1.7 Drug discovery

3.3.1.8 Resource allocation

3.3.2 Oncology

3.3.2.1 Electronic health records

3.3.2.2 Genomic analysis

3.3.2.3 Treatment planning

3.3.2.4 Clinical trial matching

3.3.3 Anatomic Pathology

3.3.3.1 Image analysis

3.3.3.2 Tumor segmentation

3.3.3.3 Disease classification

3.3.3.4 Predictive modeling

3.3.3.5 Quality control

3.3.3.6 Digital pathology

3.3.4 Cardiology

3.3.4.1 Electrocardiogram analysis

3.3.4.2 Electronic health records

3.3.4.3 Genomic analysis

3.3.4.4 Treatment planning

3.3.4.5 Prediction of outcomes

3.3.5 Diabetes

3.3.5.1 Diagnosis

3.3.5.2 Blood glucose monitoring

3.3.5.3 Personalized treatment plans

3.3.5.4 Medication management

3.3.5.5 Diabetes education

3.3.5.6 Predictive analytics

3.3.6 General Medicine

3.3.6.1 Diagnosis

3.3.6.2 Predictive Analytics

3.3.6.3 Personalized Treatment Plans

3.3.6.4 Medication Management

3.3.6.5 Disease Monitoring

3.3.6.6 Telemedicine

4 Market Trends

4.1 Factors Driving Growth

4.1.1 Outcome Improvement

4.1.2 The Aging Effect

4.1.3 Cost Containment

4.1.4 Physician Impact

4.1.5 Cost of Intelligence

4.2 Factors Limiting Growth

4.2.1 State of knowledge

4.2.2 Genetic Blizzard

4.2.3 Protocol Resistance

4.2.4 Regulation and coverage

4.3 Instrumentation, Automation and Diagnostic Trends

4.3.1 Traditional Automation and Centralization

4.3.2 The New Automation, Decentralization and Point Of Care

4.3.3 Instruments Key to Market Share

4.3.4 Bioinformatics Plays a Role

4.3.5 PCR Takes Command

4.3.6 Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution

4.3.7 NGS Impact on Pricing

4.3.8 Whole Genome Sequencing, A Brave New World

4.3.9 Companion Diagnostics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment

4.3.10 Shifting Role of Diagnostics

5 Recent Developments



Ataraxis AI Launches AI Cancer Dx

Tempus Immuno-Oncology Portfolio AI-enabled

AI enables precision diagnosis of cervical cancer

UK to Rollout Digital Pathology Across NHS

AI Based Next-Generation Colorectal Cancer Test

Evident, Corista, Sakura Finetek, Visiopharm Form Digital Pathology Alliance

Viome Life Sciences Raises $86.5M in Oversubscribed Series C Round

Becton Dickinson Gets Clearance for AI-Based Bacterial Imaging

Paige, Leica Biosystems Expand Digital Pathology Partnership

Clarapath Acquires Digital Pathology Company Crosscope

CanSense to Develop Colorectal Cancer Test

Owkin-led Machine Learning Study IDs Cancer Treatment Biomarkers

Guardant Health to Integrate Lunit's AI PD-L1 Algorithm

Vesale Bioscience to Develop AI Phage Therapy Diagnostic Platform

Caris Life Sciences To Use AI and Machine Learning

Numares Health To Develop AI for "Metabolite Constellations"

Sepsis Testing Startup DeepUll to Use AI for Medical Decisions

Viome Life Sciences Raises $67M in Series C Financing For AI Cancer Dx

ADM Diagnostics Wins Grant for Brain Injury Test Development

Paige to Develop New AI-based Pathology Test

Aiforia Gains CE-IVD Mark for AI-Powered Histopathology

Genetic Profiling May Identify Patients Who Do Not Need Radiation Therapy

Thermo Fisher Introduces Homologous Score for Cancer Profiling Genomic Test IDs Cancer Cells Early

6 Profiles of Key Players



Adaptive Biotechnologies

Aidoc

Anumana

ARUP Laboratories

Atomwise

Bayesian Health

Behold.ai

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

bioMerieux Diagnostics

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Cambridge Cognition

Cardiologs (Phillips)

CareDx

Caris Molecular Diagnostics

Cleerly

ClosedLoop AI

CloudMedX Health

Deepcell

Digital Diagnostics

EKF Diagnostics Holdings

Freenome

GE Healthcare

Glooko

Idoven

Illumina

Infohealth

Jade

K Health

Lunit

MaxCyte

Mayo Clinic Laboratories

Medtronic

Merative

Nanox

NIOX Group

Niramai Health Analytix

NVIDIA

Oncohost

OraLiva

Owkin

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Pacific Biosciences

Paige.AI

PathAI

Perthera

Philips Healthcare

Prognos

Qiagen

Qure.ai

Renalytix

Seegene

Siemens Healthineers

Sophia Genetics

Sysmex Viz.ai

7 The Global Market for Smart Diagnostics

7.1 Global Market Overview by Country

7.2 Global Market by Application - Overview

7.3 Global Market by Technology - Overview

7.4 Global Market by Place - Overview

8 Global Markets - By Application

8.1 Cancer

8.2 Infectious Disease Testing

8.3 Metabolic Testing

8.4 Cardiac Testing

8.5 Diabetes Testing

8.6 Other Disease Testing

9 Global Markets - By Technology

9.1 NGS Technology

9.2 PCR Technology

9.3 Chemistry/IA Technology

9.4 Pathology Technology

9.5 Other Technology

10 Global Markets - By Place

10.1 Research

10.2 Pharmaceutical Research

10.3 Clinical

10.4 Other Place

11 Appendices

11.1 United States Clinical Laboratory Fees Schedule

11.1.1 Laboratory Fees Schedule

11.1.2 The Most Used IVD Assays

11.1.3 The Highest Grossing Assays

